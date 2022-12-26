Man Found Frozen to Death During Historic Winter Storm: Details

Over the past few days, a massive “once-in-a-generation” winter storm rolled over the United States. 200 million Americans found themselves under a weather advisory. Temperatures dropped to record levels in several places. At the same time, snow piled to record heights in other states. For several Americans, power outages, rolling blackouts, and halted holiday travel compounded the woes of the unprecedented severe weather. However, others saw much worse. The storm claimed several lives across the country.

According to the New York Post, the winter storm has claimed the lives of three people in New York since Governor Kathy Hochul’s state of emergency went into effect Friday morning. Two passed away in Cheektowaga died after they suffered “emergency medical events” and first responders couldn’t reach them in time. The third occurred in Buffalo. There, passers-by found a man frozen to death in the street.

Relatives Identify Buffalo Man Found Dead During Winter Storm

Currently, officials have not released the identity of the man found face-down in the snow near Bailey and Kensington avenues in Buffalo. They say his name is William Clay. Clay turned 56 years old on Friday and was most likely on his way to the store when the winter storm overwhelmed him.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, William Clay’s sister Sophie posted on Facebook saying that her brother was missing. In the post, she added that he frequently visited a nearby 7-Eleven.

Later that day, Sophie Clay announced that she lost her brother to the winter storm. She also set up a GoFundMe to help cover William’s funeral expenses. “I am the sister of the gentleman that lost his life during the 2022 blizzard on 12/24/2022,” she wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “My brother unexpectedly lost his life on his birthday,” she added.

Sophia Clay also talked to Buffalo News about her brother’s passing. She said that she had spoken to her brother later Friday night. “He sounded like he was in a good mood,” she said. “He told me he loved me and would see me soon.”

She also told the outlet how she found out that her brother lost his life to the winter storm. “People posted a picture of the body on Facebook that is very upsetting to our family. That’s his hat, his coat. That’s my brother,” she said. Sophia Clay added that the body was about a block from William Clay’s home.

William Clay is survived by two sons and seven siblings.