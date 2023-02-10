Man Gets Attacked by Great White Shark on Live Television

Nothing quite like live TV. You never know what you’re going to see. Oftentimes it’s the unexpected stuff that happens that winds up being the most entertaining. A perfect example is that one time Ron Burgundy accidentally told the entire city of San Diego to go F* themselves. That was of course a low point in the legendary news anchor’s career.

However, that incident did set him up for one of the ultimate redemption arcs in Hollywood history. He eventually was able to re-cement himself as San Diego’s sweetheart. This footage of a man getting attacked by a shark on live TV is just as wild though, and way scarier.

Lad Bible recently revisited the story. Australian surfer Mick Fanning is a three-time world champion surfer. He was competing in an event off the coast of South Africa back in July of 2015. That event was being broadcast on live TV. Things took a turn for the worse when Fanning was attacked by a great white shark on camera. The footage shows him being tugged under the water for almost 10 seconds. The 10 seconds seemed like an eternity. His life was in jeopardy as people tuned in. The shark snuck up and completely blindsided him.

Memories Of The Attack Still Haunt Him But He Knows How Lucky He Is

In 2018, about 3 years after the shark attack, he discussed the experience on an episode of 60 Minutes. “I felt like I was peaking at the right time, my body was feeling good and yeah I was really excited,” he said. “The shark just came. My board was sideways and the shark just came like that. It was, like, right there. The main dorsal fin was right there, and I could see the side fin and I could see where it goes from grey to white. That was when I was, like, ‘oh yeah, this is… this is really, really bad.”

He managed to fight off the shark with a few aggressive underwater punches. Eventually, he climbed back on his board and escaped to safety. He later told 7 News he was still being haunted by the incident long after it happened. “I still have flashbacks of coming up for air and I hear the splashes,” he said. He still carries some emotional baggage from the incident. However, he mostly just feels lucky about the way the situation ultimately unfolded. It damn sure could have been way worse. “As a surfer, you have sharks in the back of your mind but you never think it’s going to happen to you. I consider myself extremely lucky.”

Facing His Fears Helped Him Heal From The Traumatic Shark Attack

In an effort to get over the incident once and for all and to heal the emotional scarring, Fanning got up close and personal with some sharks on a cage dive with National Geographic. He now has no ill will or resentment towards the shark that attacked him and feels like facing his fears helped him mentally heal from the traumatic experience.

“I didn’t know how I’d react once I saw the shark … but I needed to heal myself and see if I’ve gotten over the nightmares I’ve had,” he said. “The anxiety and nerves come back up and I personally didn’t know how it was going to go, but they’re such incredible creatures. It dawned on me how important sharks are, they rule the ocean for a reason. I’m so glad I’ve done it. It also answered a lot of questions.”

It’s awesome to see this guy finally found the peace of mind he had been searching for after going through such a tumultuous experience. Seems like the redemption arc for this lucky guy and his view on sharks is just as heartwarming as Ron Burgundy’s epic comeback.