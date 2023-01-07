Man Hooks Prehistoric Chainsaw-Faced Sea Beast on First-Ever Fishing Trip

When you head out on your first-ever fishing trip, all you’re hoping to do is bring home a decent-sized catch. However, when Daniel Nuzum took to the water to go fishing for the first time ever, he reeled in a prehistoric, incredibly endangered sea beast.

Nuzum was part of an expedition with the land-based shark-fishing guide service called Apex Anglers. Apex Anglers is located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, and it’s there that the rookie angler hooked a prehistoric smalltooth sawfish. The sawfish seen in a now-viral TikTok video measured 13 feet in length. The outlet states these large, odd-looking creatures can reach 17 feet in length and can weigh approximately 700 pounds.

Some of us have perhaps seen sea beasts like this in photos before. But watching the large, critically endangered creature on video is something else entirely. In addition to a long, saw-like snout, this sawfish boasts two equally sharp-looking fins along its spine. Its tailfin resembles that of a shark’s.

Speaking with Newsweek, AJ Rotondella, who runs Apex Anglers, said, “While fishing, my clients got the surprise of their life when a sawfish emerged from the waves instead of a shark. They were absolutely shocked and in complete awe. It was actually the kid’s first fish ever, which makes it even more unbelievable!”

The footage of the sea beast is actually kind of hysterical. As the rookie fisherman drags the sawfish in on the line, we can hear the videographer exclaim, “It’s a sawfish!” to which the new angler responds, “What’s that mean?!”

Anglers Safely Release Rare Sea Beast, Report Sighting to Florida Fish and Wildlife

As stated, this particular kind of sea beast is incredibly rare. Per the videographer’s account in the TikTok clip, there’s only “like 500” of them left in the world. Fortunately for the 13-foot sawfish, the fisherman with Apex Predators safely released him after capturing the video. Rotundella further explained that when fishing for these large ocean creatures, he strictly uses barbless hooks so there is very little danger to the animal at all.

After the video was taken, Rotundella said, “The leader [fishing line] was cut as close to the fish as possible. I also use barbless circle hooks while fishing, so the hook will fall out quickly.”

In order to draw the sawfish in, the fishing expert said he and his team of anglers used a jack crevalle fish as bait, commonly used to lure in sharks.

Once the sea beast was safely released from the fishing line, Rotundella reported the rare sighting to Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.