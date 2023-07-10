Man illegally lands helicopter in Grand Teton National Park for picnic

On Saturday, Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers responded by boat to the illegal landing (and picnic) on Jackson Lake.

Sometimes, the headlines write themselves. And nothing says “entitlement” quite like landing your private helicopter in a pristine national park setting for a picnic with your partner.

That’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, June 24, around 3 PM in Grand Teton Nation Park (GRTE). Park law enforcement rangers would receive a report of a helicopter landing around that time – illegally, mind you – at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake. Responding by boat, rangers took across the waters to find the helicopter parked while the pilot and his “companion” enjoyed a picnic by the lake.

Grand Teton officials cite the pilot as Peter Smith, of Gunnison, Colorado, which is important as this is not his first offence.

“Smith was previously cited for flying a fixed wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude, against Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, four months ago, in February 2023,” Grand Teton officials explain.

Grand Teton National Park illegal helicopter landing. Jackson Lake. (Photo courtesy of NPS media release)

At that time, Smith paid a $530 fine set by a federal judge. Which was certainly not a hefty enough punishment to prevent him from a repeat offense. Smith is also the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, so he certainly knows better.

For his Grand Teton crime, Smith is charged with two violations under the Code of Federal Regulations:

Operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations Use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA

Each violation is a Class B misdemeanor. Both can include up to a $5,000 fine. Six+ months in jail is also on the table, the park further cites in their media release.

Smith will appear in court before of a federal judge in Jackson, WY in August as a result.

Grand Teton officials also wish to remind the public that “unauthorized landing of helicopters is prohibited on the lands and waters within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park.”

This, of course, “protects wildlife and other natural resources and to preserve the visitor experience.”

It also prevents emergency flights from being held up by civilian aircraft, among other negatives.

