Man on jet ski filmed harassing manatees in Florida

While visiting the popular Peanut Island sand bar in Florida, a boater and sea tow captain spotted several visitors venturing far too close to the resident manatees, including one highly irresponsible man on a jet ski.

Thanks to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and tireless efforts from conservationists, Florida manatees graduated from an endangered to threatened species in 2017.

Since that time, however, they have continued to face countless threats, sending their numbers plummeting once more. In 2021 alone, close to 1,000 manatees died as a result of declining water quality, toxic blooms of red tide, habitat loss, and boat strikes.

With that in mind, it’s more than a little disappointing to see so many boaters continue to act recklessly in the presence of the gentle marine mammals.

During a recent day at the Peanut Island sand bar, captain Sergio Frágüela captured footage of a number of boaters and swimmers approaching the animals. One jet ski rider went as far as to seemingly ride directly over the top of the manatees.

“Not even surprised it was a jet ski,” Frágüela wrote in an Instagram post documenting the scene. “People have no respect or common sense when it comes to wildlife.”

“They had that mob mentality where they felt safe,” the captain explained to WPLG. “They started approaching closer, putting hands on them. Then I look over and saw the jet ski driving right towards the manatees.”

“You see him with the phone in his hand, driving right over to take a picture. The current, and the direction the manatees were going kinda put him right on top of them.”

Manatee watching should be done from a distance

The boat captain was so disturbed by the sighting that he reported the incident to the Florida Wildlife Commission. In the comments of the post, however, users debated whether or not the captain was overreacting with his outrage.

Were the beachgoers really doing anything wrong? Is it really fair to say touching or even just approaching a manatee is harassment? Well, the truth is that under Federal law, that’s exactly what it is.

Manatees are beautiful, fascinating animals absolutely worthy of admiration. That admiration, however, should always take place from a distance. More specifically, a distance of 50 feet or more, regardless of whether you’re on foot, on a jet ski, or in a boat.

Manatees are protected by both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. As such, it’s illegal to harass, hunt, capture, or kill them. And while “harassment” likely brings to mind thoughts of violent behavior, it can also mean touching or approaching an animal too closely.

“Manatees are the state marine mammal,” explained Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill. “They became protected because they’re dwindling in exponential ways.”

“Do not intentionally touch any manatee. It is against the law. Just to touch with one finger is against the law. They panic, freak out. They hit their heads, not to mention the stress.”

“People don’t realize how much mental stress affects the health of an animal,” Magill concluded. “Please observe from a distance. Definitely do not get close. By doing so, you’re breaking the law.”