Man jumps into alligator exhibit at Busch Gardens for alleged social media stunt

On a recent trip to Busch Gardens Tampa, a man ventured into the alligator habitat to film a video – and is now likely facing legal action because of it.

Pop quiz time. When visiting a zoo, should you: A. respect the animals and rules of the park or B. put yourself and the resident wildlife at risk by leaping a barrier in the name of going viral?

We all know the correct response here. Even with harmless species, harassing them by invading their personal space and screaming at the top of your lungs is both cruel and foolish.

Doing so to alligators, a large predatory species with a bite strong enough to lift a small truck, is a special brand of senseless. But anything for a taste of internet fame, right?

On Wednesday, a thus far unnamed man horrified his fellow Busch Gardens visitors by hopping the double barrier surrounding the alligator enclosure, allegedly to film a video.

According to Nick Reid, witness and videographer of the ill-advised incident, the man walked straight up to the alligators’ pool. “He caused a huge commotion and got within 5 feet of an alligator,” Reid told News Channel 8.

An apparent park employee immediately reacted to the man’s dangerous actions, telling the man: “You’ve got to get back out.”

Unfazed by the staff member’s scalding, the man turned back toward him and, in a mock Australian accent, yelled, “Another wild Karen. Crikey.”

Busch Gardens ‘working with law enforcement’ against alligator enclosure intruder

After he’d had his fun, the man sprinted back toward the double barrier, escaping the alligator enclosure unscathed. And he’s incredibly lucky to have done so.

Alligators are fascinating animals more than deserving of being admired from a distance. There’s a reason the reptile enclosure had not one but two fences separating the animals from the visitors.

Harassing a wild gator is a terrible idea, but provoking one in captivity is arguably even more foolish. Unlike their wild relatives, captive gators depend on humans for care, meaning they associate us with food.

All it would’ve taken is one of the gators being hungry – or just plain annoyed – for this incident to have ended very differently.

Even though it didn’t, and the man escaped without injury, he still put himself and the animals at risk, not to mention the undue stress he caused the alligators. For these reasons, Busch Gardens isn’t taking the matter lightly (nor should they).

The theme park explained that the man violated park policy with “complete disregard for the safety of himself, our employees, and our animals.”

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter,” they continued. “The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remain a top priority.”