Man Killed, Another Missing After Huge Avalanche in Rocky Mountains

On Saturday (January 7), two snowmobilers were exploring the east face of Mount Epworth in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains when a large avalanche was triggered around 2:00 pm. Without warning, a mass of snow and debris came careening down the mountain toward the outdoorsmen. Unable to outrun the approaching wave, both snowmobilers were buried beneath feet of crushing snow.

Grand County search and rescue teams, ski patrols, and volunteers immediately set out for the avalanche site to assist if they could. Because he was wearing a transceiver when he was buried, search and rescue were able to recover one of the snowmobilers. Pulling his body from the snow, emergency crews attempted life-saving measures. Sadly, however, the 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado was soon pronounced dead.

The second rider was not wearing an avalanche transceiver, making the recovery of his body far more difficult. Authorities searched as long as the weather would permit but eventually had no choice but to call the search off on Saturday evening. Though recovering the fallen snowmobiler is a top priority, the safety of the rescue crews was paramount.

Teams will return to the area early Sunday (January 8) to continue their search and recovery efforts. According to local officials, both victims’ families have been notified of the incident. The missing snowmobiler is presumed dead.

Following the tragic incident, the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre released a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident,” they wrote. “CAIC staff will visit the accident site on Sunday and we will publish a final report in the next week.”

Avalanche Expert Explains Rocky Mountain Tragedy

Avalanches are the deadliest weather-related natural hazard in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains. Each year, an average of six people lose their lives as a result of getting caught in an avalanche. This season, avalanches have already caused the deaths of four individuals. Two of the recorded deaths took place in Grand County.

According to Mike Duffy, owner of Avalanche1, an avalanche education program, the incident affected three snowmobilers in total. Duffy and a group of his students, also on snowmobiles, were traveling through the Rocky Mountain landscape after class when they spotted an avalanche.

Racing in the direction of the deadly event, the students began searching for the missing snowmobilers within a minute of arriving on the scene. Locating the first victim via his transceiver, a group of students dove into a nearby lake to retrieve him. In a subsequent Facebook post, Duffy explained that the snow was so deep from the avalanche that even their 9-foot probe couldn’t reach the ground.

“Condolences to the two families and friends,” he wrote. “Very sad day in the mountains. Please stay away from the area while recovery efforts continue tomorrow.”