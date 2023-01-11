Man Left Horrified After Witnessing Snake Crawl Out of Hotel Toilet

During a typical hotel stay, a guest can expect to find a comfortable room, complimentary soaps, and maybe even a pillow mint. One man, however, received a little extra excitement during his stay at a Denver-area hotel. Just as he was settling in, he glanced toward the bathroom and saw a snake slithering out of the toilet.

“I walked past the bathroom and I looked and there was a snake coming out of the toilet,” Scott Lange, a former guest at the Best Western Plus Denver Tech Center Hotel, told KDVR. “It was about a foot out of the toilet when I [saw] it. The toilet was closed and it was still trying to come up on out of it.”

The exact breed and size of the snake remain unclear, as Lange didn’t take any photos or videos of the snake. As the guest explained, pulling out his phone was the last thing on his mind after witnessing the shocking scene. “Everybody asks me why didn’t I video camera or take pictures. Well, that wasn’t my first concern when I see a snake come out of the toilet,” he said.

Rather than document the strange and frightening situation, Lange contacted hotel management, who in turn called the police. According to Greenwood Village police, the snake was removed from the hotel and housed in a safe place. “He grabbed it by the tail, water was just pouring from it, it was waterlogged,” Lange recalled of the unusual rescue.

In an effort to make him more comfortable, the hotel provided Lange with a different room for the rest of his stay. Lange, however, believes he deserved a better apology, given the inconvenience and distress he suffered as a result of the frightening discovery.

Exotic Pet Expert Claims Snake Abuse is on the Rise

Kristen Gupton, the owner of a local exotic pet store, said that although what happened to the snake was a form of abuse, it wasn’t that out of the ordinary. Sadly, she believes the snake found its way into the hotel’s plumbing system after it was abandoned by its owner. An occurrence on the rise among exotic pet owners.

“It may not be like a dog or a cat that’s furry, but it’s still a living animal,” Gupton said. “It deserves some respect. They still have emotions.”

According to Gupton, her shop receives multiple calls per week from snake owners trying to get rid of their pets. “People looking to re-home snakes or to surrender snakes,” she said. “And pet stores and animal shelters are definitely a much better option.”

If authorities cannot identify the abandoned snake’s owner, police do their best to place them with a local veterinary hospital or approved foster organization.

Following the incident, Colorado police advised anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should react as Scott Lange did. Always contact the authorities rather than attempt to handle a potentially dangerous animal on your own.