Man Plows Through Blue Ridge Parkway Gate, Spurs Search & Rescue Mission

The unusual actions of this 39-year-old man led to an expansive multi-agency investigation along Blue Ridge Parkway near Brevard, North Carolina.

On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, National Park Service (NPS) Law Enforcement rangers responded to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway. There, rangers would discover an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby overlook.

The vehicle’s registration led NPS officials to identify Osha Ray Berry, age 39, as the owner of the vehicle. Berry, however, was not inside. But the vehicle did feature damage consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate, NPS cites in their media release. A search for Mr. Berry of Pooler, Georgia, followed.

Spearheaded by National Park Service Law Enforcement rangers, the call went out for a missing person near milepost 410 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. NPS rangers requested assistance from neighboring Transylvania County, who responded to the scene with a Search and Rescue team. Haywood County, Brevard Rescue, NC Forest Service, and Connestee Fire Rescue, Inc. would also investigate.

Officials would then expand the search area and call in additional personnel. The public was also asked to help. But it was the Transylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office that would find Berry the next day.

Blue Ridge Parkway Case Solved, Man Found in ‘Remote Area’

The next day (Jan. 26) at approximately 1:21 p.m., search crews located 39-year-old Berry in a remote area. He was found close to local Frying Pan Fire Tower. Officials would remove him from nearby wilderness. Mr. Berry is currently under treatment for exposure related injuries, the Sherriff’s Office says in their final press release for the case. At the time of writing, Berry was being transported to the hospital.

“Mr. Berry is currently in stable condition and will be evaluated further at Transylvania Regional Hospital where he was transported to by Transylvania Rescue and Transylvania County EMS,” Capt. Chase Owen offers.

Owen also says no further updates will be provided on this case. But “Sheriff Chuck Owenby, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office staff and the National Park Service wish to thank all the involved agencies with there assistance in bringing this situation to a successful resolution.”

There is no word on possible criminal charges for driving through the gate near Blue Ridge Parkway. The condition of Berry at the time of the accident is also unknown, as is what caused him to crash, then leave his vehicle disoriented. Whatever the case, the Georgia resident is fortunate to be alive, and owes a great debt to the dozens of law enforcement officials involved in his successful rescue.

The Blue Ridge Parkway offers unmatched scenic drives of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With such high traffic volume yearly, however, traffic and other accidents do occur.