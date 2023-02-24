Man Punches Crocodile in Desperate Attempt to Save His Dog From Brutal Attack

While walking down a boat ramp for a dip in a river with his dog, a man was attacked by a massive crocodile, the reptile inflicting severe injuries before turning its attention toward his pet.

On the evening of February 22, 37-year-old tourist Alister MacPhee decided to escape the Australian heat by going for a swim in Bloomfield River, his beloved rottweiler trotting happily toward the water at his side. But just as the refreshing water began brushing against his toes, a huge crocodile suddenly lunged from the depths.

Before the man could react, the croc sank its razor-sharp teeth into his leg, attempting to drag him beneath the surface. Watching his owner struggle and scream in pain, the loyal rottweiler immediately went wild, charging toward the attacking crocodile rather than back to the safety of the shore.

As the brawl continued, the crocodile suddenly released his grip on the man, going after the dog instead. In the blink of an eye, the dog disappeared beneath the surface.

This time, it was the man’s turn to make an ill-advised decision in the service of his best friend. Launching himself toward the giant predator, MacPhee rained down punches on the crocodile, desperate to save his dog from what was sure to become a fatal attack.

The crocodile, however, was completely unfazed by the attack. Using its immense size and strength, the crocodile easily overpowered the man, pulling his treasured pet beneath the surface. The dog hasn’t been seen since the incident.

Man Attacked by Crocodile in Stable Condition

As MacPhee lay on the boat ramp, his leg bleeding profusely from the many bite wounds, rangers happened to drive by the river, spotting the injured man on the ground. Rescue crews soon airlifted MacPhee to a nearby hospital where he received emergency treatment. Though he remains in the hospital, he’s reportedly in stable condition.

Cooktown Mayor Peter Scott said the man was extremely lucky to escape the crocodile attack alive. His survival, however, doesn’t diminish the loss of his beloved pet. “This bloke was very very lucky,” he said. “But at the same time, he’s lost what may have been his best mate. So it’s very very sad.”

According to local officials, the Bloomfield River is well known for its crocodile population. Locals and tourists alike are advised to exercise extreme caution in and around the waterway. “It’s a dangerous place,” ranger Josh Patterson told 9 News. “Particularly at this time of year, when the rivers are flooding and it’s warm and the crocs are more active.”

This incident marks the first crocodile attack since November 2021. Despite the rarity, however, officials plan to trap and remove the animal, as it’s a proven threat to humans.

Following the deadly incident, the Queensland Government released a statement saying, it “is a timely reminder for people to be Crocwise in croc country and not to be complacent with their own safety or the safety of their family or pets when they are in or near the water.”