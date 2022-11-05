man-reportedly-breaks-into-deer-enclosure-at-bronx-zoo

One man in New York appears to have turned the tables on the spate of zoo escapes in recent months.

From Minnesota to Sweden, animals have been keen on busting out of their enclosures. However, according to the New York Post, a man took it upon himself to do the opposite. He reportedly broke into the deer enclosure at the Bronx Zoo. Per the post, the man found a way into the enclosure beneath the monorail.

Police successfully removed the intruder without any serious incident. Further, they managed to do so before the man came into contact with any of the enclosure’s animals. Officials described the man as “emotionally disturbed.” Following the incident, the Post reports he was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be evaluated.

A spokeswoman for the Bronx Zoo reiterated what most already know but clearly needs to be said repeatedly. It is, without doubt, “an extremely dangerous criminal matter to trespass at the zoo.” Granted, the deer enclosure is hardly the deadliest of trespasses. But the criminal implications remain. Do NOT break into zoo enclosures, people. No good will come from it.

Lions Escape Zoo Enclosure En Masse in Australia

Meanwhile, the other side of the world had its hands full with a considerably more concerning enclosure situation.

Earlier this week, five lions made a dash for it at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney and somehow managed to escape their enclosure.

“An emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo when five lions were located outside of their enclosure,” a statement read.

Needless to say, staff and visitors alike rushed to safety. The zoo was unsure as to exactly how the lions managed their great escape. Fortunately, no one was injured in the chaos.