Man Rescued From Colorado Cliff After Triggering Avalanche, Deploying Airbag for Survival

Just a couple of days before Christmas, a Colorado skier cliffed out while exploring Berthoud Pass during a time of considerable avalanche risk. The rescue mission took careful maneuvering from professionals but nonetheless was a success.

On December 23, an unnamed skier was in a particularly tricky position as they tried to navigate the deep snow on the west side of the pass. Unfortunately, they came to a point where they could neither move up or down the cliffside, otherwise known as “cliffing out.” At the same time, the skier triggered a small slide and deployed their avalanche airbag, which helps victims remain closer to the surface of the snowfall.

Luckily, the skier was able to contact authorities for help, and Grand County Search and Rescue was soon on the scene. From a stable spot on the mountainside, the rescue team facilitated a rope system so that one member could reach the subject. Then, after clipping the skier into the same line, the two climbed passed the treacherous part of the cliff and back to the rest of the crew. They skied down the pass together until they reached the parking lot.

Grand County stated that this area of Berthoud Pass is a frequent spot for rescue incidents to occur, averaging about one per year. Officials also reminded skiers to be aware of their surroundings and the condition of the terrain before embarking on their backcountry adventures, especially if there is any risk of avalanche in the area.

Search and Rescue commended the skier for calling for help rather than trying to perform a self-rescue, which could have put him in a more dangerous position. The skier also had the foresight to bring his avalanche airbag with him in case a significant slide occurred.

Berthoud Pass Experiences an Avalanche Just Three Days Later

Sadly, the close call on the 23rd was only a precursor to what happened on Monday afternoon. At the very same Berthoud Pass, Grand County and several mountain search and rescue groups responded to the report of an avalanche near the Town of Winter Park.

According to officials, there were four victims on the west side of Berthoud Pass. They were able to rescue at least one, but unfortunately, another did not survive the event.

“The initial investigation determined that four people were caught in an avalanche slide; resulting in two of the parties becoming buried. Bystanders and family members were able to help rescue one of the people buried,” a release from Grand County Sheriff’s Office read. “The second subject, a 44-year-old male, was located and unfortunately, lifesaving measures performed by bystanders were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The coroner is currently working with the victim’s family to determine their identity.