Man rescues stranded baby dolphin by carrying it back to the sea

What would you do if you saw a stranded baby dolphin while walking the beach? For Brock McIntosh, there was only one option: carry the calf back to the water and help it out to sea.

When it comes to stranded dolphins, rescuers must work fast if they hope to have a chance at successfully saving the animal. Most beached dolphins can only survive for a few hours before becoming dehydrated, and that’s if it remains wet and cool.

Knowing this, when Brock McIntosh came upon the crowd gathered around a stranded baby dolphin at Moana Beach in Australia, he understood there wasn’t a moment to lose.

Bystanders had already contacted wildlife rescue services, but there was no guarantee the calf would make it that long. Before McIntosh’s arrival, a few at the scene had attempted to nudge the dolphin back into the water. Unfortunately, the tide simply pushed it back to shore again.

So, with some encouragement from his partner, McIntosh rushed toward the dolphin to save the endangered mammal himself. “My partner’s like, ‘You’ve got to do something’. So I ran down there and picked up this dolphin,” he told 9 News.

Then, fully clothed, he ran to the water with the baby dolphin in his arms – and he didn’t stop there. For five minutes, McIntosh followed the dolphin out to sea, ensuring that it broke free of the breakers and wouldn’t be pushed back to shore.

“Eventually it ducked off out the back through a wave and went out to the ocean. It was like something you see in a movie,” McIntosh said.

The impromptu rescue mission forced him to drive home in his underwear, he recalled. But it was well worth it to know he saved the life of the baby dolphin that day.

How did the baby dolphin become stranded?

According to bystanders at the scene, a dolphin pod swims past Moana Beach at least twice a day. The baby dolphin was likely a member of this pod who became separated from its mother in the swell.

Typically, when a single, live animal is beached, it’s the result of sickness or injury. As this dolphin appeared perfectly healthy, however, it’s more likely that it was stranded due to navigation errors.

Another possibility is that it ventured too far toward shore in an effort to escape hungry predators. Some animals will repeatedly strand themselves if they’re too confused and disoriented to return to their fellows.

Thankfully, however, there have been no reports of the baby dolphin washing ashore again. As locals in the area haven’t seen the baby again, we can all hope that it was reunited with its mother and the rest of its pod.