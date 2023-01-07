Man Saves His 9-Year-Old Sister From Jaws of Crocodile in Heroic Rescue

Here in the U.S., we often hear about the over-protective big brother trope. However, may all big brothers be just as brave as they are protective if they come face to face with a crocodile. In Namibia, a pair of siblings were fetching water for their family when a crocodile attacked a little girl. The girl’s older brother, with no regard for his own safety, went toe to toe with the crocodile, wrestling with the attacking creature until it let his sister go.

Newsweek reports that 19-year-old Johannes Ndara and nine-year-old Regimiya Haikara went to collect water from the Okavango River in their village of Ntara when a crocodile latched onto the young girl. However, things took a terrifying turn when the large reptile sunk its teeth into the girl’s inner thigh and the left side of her ribs.

Reflecting on the experience, Ndara said, “My sister was behind me when we went downstream to fill up our buckets and I just heard her screaming from behind and when I turned around, she was caught by the crocodile. I then jumped into the water and held the crocodile by its jaws, and fought it to release her.”

Fortunately, the 19-year-old was able to rescue his sister from the crocodile attack. However, that doesn’t make it any less traumatizing. After escaping the croc with both their lives, Haikara’s big brother said, “After that, I felt powerless and just held her in my arms and we cried at the edge of the river.”

Fortunately, despite the severity of the attack, the news outlet states the nine-year-old girl is reportedly in stable condition. After escaping from the crocodile, she was brought to Bunya Health Center before being rushed to Rundu Intermediate Hospital.

Gruesome Photos Show Massive Crocodile’s Attack on a Much Smaller Croc

This is hardly the first time we’ve read about a crocodile’s attack on a human. However, much rarer is seeing photos of one crocodile’s brutal attack on another, smaller crocodile. But when wildlife photographer Anne-Marie Scheepers paid a visit to South Africa’s Kruger National Park, that’s exactly what she encounters.

Scheepers’ photos are exceptionally clear. The collection of images captures a massive Nile crocodile chomping down on the neck of a much smaller, helpless croc. Recalling the unusual sight, Scheepers said, “As we were on our way from Lower-Sable, passing Sunset Dam, I noticed something strange. Asking her driver to back up their vehicle, she noticed the large croc devouring its smaller cousin.

“I saw the crocodile with another crocodile in its mouth,” the photographer said. “At first, [I] thought it was part of a mating ritual.”

Looking through her camera though, she realized the larger reptile had the blood of the smaller croc staining its teeth. Gripping tightly onto its prey, the reptile’s attack lasted for about two hours. During that time, the massive predator shook the small croc back and forth in its teeth and sunk back into the water into a deadly barrel roll.