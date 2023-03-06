Man Saves Deadly Snake From Venomous Spider Attack

How many of us would put our lives on the line for a deadly snake? At least one man would. While cleaning out his garage, a man stumbled upon a deadly snake trapped in the web of a highly venomous spider, and rather than allowing the spider to attack, he risked his life to save the snake.

Australian man Kyle Andrews was busy cleaning up his home on Friday when he made a frightening discovery. Lurking beneath his car was a baby eastern brown snake, the world’s second-most venomous land snake. As he looked closer, he realized the little snake wasn’t alone – on its tail, preparing to attack, was a redback spider, one of the world’s deadliest spiders.

“I thought I’d seen a piece of electrical cable caught up and hanging underneath the car,” he told ABC News. “I went down for a bit of a closer look and reached out to grab it and then realized it was a small snake hanging from a spider’s web. The next thing I saw, there was a redback just part-way down the tail of the snake.”

A member of the notorious widow family, redback spiders are highly venomous. Their bites can cause serious illness and even death without the proper treatment.

In addition, the small but mighty spider is a cunning huntsman. At just 1 cm in size at the largest, the redback rarely leaves its web. Instead, it waits for an unwitting critter to become trapped in the sticky threads that hang to the ground from its hidden retreat above.

Snake Might Not Have Survived Venomous Spider Attack

Knowing that the venomous spider could and would kill the baby snake with its attack, Andrews took matters into his own hands. Rather than waiting for a snake catcher to handle the equally deadly snake, he scooped the snake out of the web with a garden hose and slung it out of the garage.

Eastern brown snakes are among the most skittish on Earth, resulting in the majority of snake bite deaths in Australia. Even as a newborn, an eastern brown can kill a fully grown human in 30 minutes with a single bite.

“I was thinking of waiting to see if the snake could free itself and bugger off on its own but I realized it was totally stuck there,” he said. “The snake twitched a bit so I think the spider was biting it. I grabbed the nearest thing in the shed, which was a garden hose, and I scooped up the snake and flung it back out to where it had come from.”

“[The shed] is tidy and clean and my little girl spends time playing in here,” he added. “So a snake is not even on the radar.”

Despite the man’s actions, it’s unclear whether the snake survived the venomous spider’s attack. Redback spiders kill their prey by injecting a complex venom called alpha-latrotoxin. As the snake appeared to have already suffered a bite, it might have died even after escaping the garage.