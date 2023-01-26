Man Severely Mauled By Crocodile While Collecting Eggs

An Australian man is alive after a crocodile took hold of his leg in the country’s Northern Territory. He was collecting the species’ eggs at the time.

It is unknown if the nest he raided belonged to the attacking crocodile, but this is likely. Mother crocodiles fiercely protect their nests and nesting territories. Any perceived threat suffers their full wrath if found.

The man was collecting eggs on the banks of the Daly River this past Thursday when the attack took place, NT News reports. Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) is know for its vast Outback deserts, but becomes a coastal ecosystem where the Daly River meets the Timor Sea north of the country/continent. Both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles inhabit this area and much of Australia’s water-fed regions.

After the attack, the man was airlifted to safety. He would then transfer to the Royal Darwin Hospital for surgery on his leg. His injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. NT Worksafe is currently investigating the attack.

While common in Africa, crocodile attacks remain rare in Australia. Typically, a croc must be provoked or feel threatened to outright attack a human. Raiding a croc’s nest is a prime example of both.

Crocodile Attacks Can Be Avoided By Being ‘Crocwise’

Australia’s Crocwise campaigns all state that residents should remain at least 5 meters (16.5 feet) away from the edge of all waterways that are known to house crocodiles. The campaign also urges swimmers to exercise extreme caution. Dusk and dawn are particularly perilous times for water activities, as this is when crocs are most active. They also advise to never swim in or enter murky water, regardless of shallowness.

“When it comes to crocodiles, the Northern Territory (NT) Government takes your safety seriously, but ultimately how you behave around crocodile habitats is your responsibility,” Crocwise’s website states. Any body of water in NT’s Top End “may contain large and potentially dangerous crocodiles,” they add.

According to their experts, most fatal crocodile attacks in NT over the last 20 years have occurred when people have entered the water outside of designated swimming areas. “It should be assumed that any water body in the saltwater crocodile’s natural range in the NT is unsafe to swim, unless signposted otherwise,” Crocwise cites.

Popular Northern Territories areas such as Wrangi Falls have vivid signs posted with Swimming Closed atop. DANGER, DO NOT ENTER WATER follows in red. Other areas feature signs of VERY LOW CROCODILE RISK in yellow, meaning crocs could still be present and to swim at your own risk.

Australia’s most disturbing croc incident does not involve a natural attack, however, nor did it happen on Australian soil. Three months ago, an Australian teacher disappeared in Africa. Extensive investigation revealed he was “poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo.”