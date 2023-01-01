Man Skiing With Father in Colorado Dies After Avalanche Engulfs Them

A man lost his life over the weekend when an avalanche engulfed and buried him near a popular Colorado ski resort.

According to the Summit County Rescue Group, the unidentified victim was skiing with his father in “a backcountry area called The Numbers.” The location is on Peak 10 just outside of the boundary of the Breckenridge Ski Resort, which is about 80 miles west of Denver.

The avalanche struck around 1 pm. The snow partially buried the father and “fully” buried his son. The father was able to dig himself out. But when he wasn’t able to immediately call authorities due to a lack of cell service. So he skied to a different location and was able to alert 9-1-1 at 1:40 pm.

Over two dozen search and rescue workers responded to the scene. They were accompanied by members of the Summit County Sherrif’s Office Special Operations Unit and ski patrol staff from the Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The teams formed a probe line while searching for the victim. Unfortunately, a dog team found the deceased son at 3:11 pm, according to onsite command. All officers and staff members were “out of the field” by 4:38 pm.

Authorities took the victim to the Breckenridge Mountain Clinic. And the SCSO Special Operations team immediately performed an official investigation. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center was also set to visit the avalanche site this morning (Jan. 1) to “complete an accident investigation.”

As of now, authorities have no further details. But the post said that Summit County Coroner’s Office may release more information after doctors perform an autopsy.

“Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” SCRC concluded.

The Colorado Avalanche Death is One of Three That Has Happened in the U.S. This Season

The avalanche fatality was one of three that have happened this season in the United States.

One occurred in Montana’s Crown Butte Preserve, which is north of Cooke City, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. One snowmobiler was buried and killed in the event.

The second avalanche happened in Colorado in the Nitro Chute backcountry, just north of Berthoud Pass. That event partially buried two side snowboarders and fully buried two others.

“The most important things that people can do are to check the avalanche forecast,” Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said after the death on Nitro Chute. “Make sure that you have some sort of training, make sure you carry proper rescue equipment.”

“Part of traveling in avalanche terrain is trying to expose just one person at a time,” he continued. “So as you’re planning your route, make sure that you’re spreading out and making sure that only one person is in a place where they could get caught in an avalanche at one time.”