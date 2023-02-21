Man Suffers Awful Death Rushing into Hot Spring to Get Dog

Yellowstone National Park’s hot springs are on plenty of folks’ bucket lists— and for a good reason. They’re incredibly stunning and an ecological wonder. However, they come with risks. For instance, in 1981, a man died after chasing after his dog, who ran into a scorching hot spring.

According to reports, David Alan Kirwan and Ronald Ratliff walked through the park with Ratliff’s dog around 1:00 pm on July 20 of that year. Suddenly, his dog got loose and ran into the Celestine Spring.

The hot spring is known to reach nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and sadly, the poor pup had made a tragic mistake.

Despite the hot spring’s boiling temperature, Kirwan and Ratliff rushed to help the dog, who was yelping in pain despite other park visitors begging the men not to enter the water.

Despite their pleas, Kirwan jumped into the blistering hot water to attempt to save the animal. He swam over to Moosie and tried to lift him up, but it was useless as the dog had already passed away. Shortly after, Kirwan attempted to exit the water.

Park officials caution visitors to never enter hot springs under any circumstances

Ratliff then pulled his friend from the water and, unfortunately, realized that Kirwan had burns all over his body. In addition, he was blind and had severe pain throughout his body. When someone tried to remove his shoes, his skin went off with it. The man had third-degree burns over his body, including his head.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reportedly heard Kirwan say, “That was stupid. How bad am I? That was a stupid thing I did.”

Sadly, Kirwan passed away the following day at a nearby hospital.

As previously stated, Yellowstone’s hot springs are scalding hot, with some reaching over 200 degrees. Since 1870, officials have reported 22 deaths at the park’s hot springs. However, Kirwan’s death is noteworthy since he entered the water voluntarily, whereas the other deaths were primarily accidents.

In 2001, another park visitor narrowly escaped death when he went into the water to rescue his dog. Thankfully, he survived despite suffering second-degree burns.

Then, in 2014, another person escaped death when he tried to save his dog in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. However, two years later, in 2016, a horrific fatality occurred when a Portland man fell into a hot spring in Yellowstone. Due to the acidity and water temperature, officials never located his body.

Today, park officials use the tragedies as a warning to all visitors. While the springs are excellent to look at but are incredibly treacherous. Visitors should always stay on the designated paths and never, under any circumstances, enter the water.