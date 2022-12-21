Man Survives Nearly 24 Hours in Shark and Crocodile-Infested Waters After Boat Capsizes

After a man’s boat capsized in the rough seas off Australia’s north coast, he quickly realized he was living in his own personal nightmare. Then, after a harrowing 24 hours, crews found him. If they hadn’t, it could’ve been a dire situation. At the time, he was surrounded by sharks and crocodiles as he clung desperately to a single piece of wood.

According to reports, air rescue crews found the Queensland man floating alone in the Torres Strait over a mile from his capsized dinghy.

Per reports from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the man was “clinging to some flotsam” and was later moved to safety. The agency later posted images of the overturned boat and the man’s rescue via social media.

According to authorities, the survivor, whose identity was not revealed, was “very lucky” to have lived through the event.

Before the catastrophe, on Tuesday, he had left Getullai Island but never arrived at his destination. When a search and rescue team was deployed Tuesday night, they were unsuccessful in locating the man. The next morning, the team resumed their mission. This time, they returned with an aircraft, a helicopter, and a police vessel.

By early afternoon, authorities said, “the upturned dinghy was located in the water, and following a short aerial search the missing person was found about two kilometers from the dinghy.”

In addition, the rescue was all the more successful considering there are nearly 300 islands off the northern tip of Australia.

Coast Guard rescues three anglers after fishing boat sinks

The rescue also comes nearly two months after three men were rescued after their fishing vessel sank in the Gulf of Mexico. According to reports, the men were stranded for over a day and suffered injuries from sharks that attacked their hands and ripped apart their life jackets.

“Rescued just in the nick of time,” the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said in an official statement. They also posted a dramatic video of the harrowing rescue.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe said rescue crews were able to locate them after one of the anglers sent a text message. At the time, the phone was nearly out of battery.

“It’s difficult for us to describe how lucky they were,” Keefe said on Tuesday. “All these things happened in their favor.”

The anglers reportedly left Venice, Louisiana, over the weekend and became stranded when their small boat sank. The Coast Guard then deployed a search after a family member called and said they never came home.

Later, a relative sent the Coast Guard a text message that their stranded relative had sent them. It was a screenshot of a Google map showing their location.