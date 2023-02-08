Man Trampled to Death by Camel After Punching It in Disturbing Video

Disturbing footage captured the moment a man punched a camel at a children’s camp in Russia and was trampled to death as a result.

The incident began with a 51-year-old watchman named Yuri approaching the camel to move it, local outlets reported. When the animal refused to budge, he punched it in the head, enraging the animal to the point of attack. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported.

The horrific video shows the guard walking up to the 1,000-pound double-humped Bactrian camel. He tugs at its reigns, but the animal refuses to move. Without even giving it a second try, Yuri punches the camel, named Vasya, in the face before tugging on the reigns once more.

At this point, Vasya does a 180-degree turn, shoving the man to the ground. With the man pinned beneath it, the camel grips his arm between its teeth and begins rag-dolling him around what appears to be a parking area.

Mature camels have a total of 34 massive teeth. With their large tooth size and impossibly strong jaw muscles, these animals can generate enough power to not only break through skin but fracture bones and tear nerves and blood vessels.

Eventually, the man is lying helpless in blood-soaked snow while the camel continues to nudge him with its snout. The animal only looks up when a vehicle pulls into the area, causing Vasya to pause.

Emergency services arrived shortly thereafter to rush the watchman to the hospital. He reportedly sustained severe trauma to his head and body, however, and soon succumbed to his extensive injuries.

Authorities Euthanize Camel Following Brutal Attack

Prior to the brutal scene, the camel was described as peaceful. Vasya spent a great deal of time with the children at the camp without a single incident, local reports say.

As such, some sources blamed the watchman for the attack, claiming the camel wouldn’t have trampled him had it not felt threatened by the punch. “The man paid with his life after hitting the animal in the face,” local sources said, per E2W news.

Though opinions surrounding the attack differ, authorities had no choice but to put Vasya down to prevent any future incidents. Russian law enforcement is currently investigating the camp, as it remains unclear whether the animal was housed on the property legally.

Even in areas of the world where camels roam free, attacks are exceedingly rare. That said, they do happen. Last spring, for instance, two men died after a frenzied camel escaped from a Tennessee petting zoo and trampled them.

According to a family member, the men were trying to capture the animal when it attacked. Both men were found unconscious on the scene and later succumbed to their injuries. Unable to calm the camel, law enforcement was forced to “put the camel down for the safety of everyone on the scene.”