Man Tries to Film TikTok Video on Cliff, Dies After Falling off 70 Feet

A man has died after he tried to record a TikTok video and sadly plummetted off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico. According to reports, the victim, an Indiana native named Edgar Garay, was filming himself and accidentally fell over 70 feet. He was 27 years old.

His family and officials later said Garay stumbled toward the cliff’s edge near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo. The tragedy occurred on January 29. According to the Coast Guard, he was on a day trip to the island’s southwestern coast.

In addition, Edgar’s brother Carlos Garay said Garay was with one of his cousins at the time. His cousin had warned him to be careful about getting too close to the cliff’s edge.

“My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to,” he told news outlets. “Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.”

The cousin stepped away from the cliff’s edge and turned around but did not see Garay.

He immediately called 911, and Coast Guard rescue units were dispatched. They then launched a massive search for the man. Later, a local emergency dive unit found and retrieved his body.

27-year-old plunges 70 feet off cliff, brother creates GoFundMe to bring him back to the U.S.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” said Coast Guard Capt. José E. Díaz.

Sadly, according to his brother, Garay suffered fatal head injuries after the fall. He added that many knew his brother by his nickname of Chuwey and was full of life. However, he admitted that his brother was known for being “a bit of a daredevil,” and he loved posting videos to his TikTok account.

In the days following the tragedy, Garay’s brother created a GoFundMe page to raise the money needed to transport his brother’s body back home.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has reached $6,045 of its $8,500 goal. “Our family is now on a mission to bring our loveable sibling home so that he can be laid to rest among friends and family,” the description of the fundraising campaign reads.

Garay was born in Puerto Rico, but his family moved to Columbus, Indiana, when he was a young boy.

“It’s very unfortunate because he’s not very well known over there,” his brother said. “He was just visiting. So, for him to be laid and his final resting place somewhere miles upon miles away from here is just awful and devastating.”