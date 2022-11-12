Man Tries To Take Selfie With a Snake, Gets Fatally Bitten

The results were far from picture-perfect after a man was fatally bitten by a snake after trying to get a selfie with the venomous serpent. According to the reports, the man was visiting a fair in India when he approached a snake charmer. To get a selfie with the snake, the man took the poisonous serpent from the charmer, putting it around his own neck.

The snake bit the man’s left hand which resulted in seizures and unconsciousness. According to the report, the snake charmer told the man’s family that the reptile wasn’t venomous. The charmer then provided the family with herbs that were meant to help the swelling.

However, the medicinal herbs did not work for the man and his condition worsened. He was rushed to the community center for medical aid. Unfortunately, these efforts were too late to save the man’s life.

Misguided Selfie Attempts Are Part Of The 5 Million Reported Snake Bites Worldwide

This tragically misguided selfie attempt wasn’t the only one in the area that led to death. Just a few months ago a 55-year-old snake catcher died trying to get a similar picture with a venomous serpent. These two stories are just a few among the five million snakebites that occur every year across the board. India is a leader in this shocking number as according to the World Health Organization, more than 1.2 million people died from snake bites between 2000 and 2019. Additionally, experts are quick to note that most herbal treatments are fake, having no effect against the venom.

“Most of the herbal healers are fake,” notes Jose Louies, director at the Wildlife Trust of India and founder of Indian Snakes. “Their treatments do not affect the venom, and their success is the treatment of non-venomous [snakebites].”

These herbal options are applied topically even though the venom is coursing through the victim’s bloodstream. Louies does note, however, that some herbal remedies can treat less series snake bites. But they aren’t enough to save lives

Multiple snake bite deaths occur because people are pushing alternative treatments. By the time the snake-bite victim seeks real medical treatment, it’s too late.