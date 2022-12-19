Man Wakes Up To Find Elephants Eating His Garden

It’s not all that uncommon to find a rabbit or a deer rifling through your garden, but one man woke up to foragers much, much larger in his yard – a herd of elephants looking for a late-night snack.

The incident took place in the Prachin Buri district of Thailand between 1 am and 2 am on December 17. According to locals, it’s likely the elephants wandered from the nearby Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and had begun searching for food.

Among the residents of the district was 58-year-old Chamras Sroichampa who awoke when his dog began to bark late at night, according to Newsweek. When Sroichampa peered out the window to see what caught his dog’s attention, he found the elephants shamelessly munching on his banana trees and potato crops. And he wasn’t the only victim of the admittedly adorable (but definitely alarming) raid. The herd also visited two other of Sroichampa’s neighbors during their nightly stroll.

Strange as it may seem, elephant raids in residential gardens are actually a growing issue in similar countries where these giant grazers roam free. And the issue isn’t just the loss of crops. As majestic as these herds are, they can be dangerous when they feel threatened, trampling any people or animals that wander too close during their travels. In this case, Prachin Buri locals knew to stay in their homes until the coast was clear and let the wildlife experts lead the herd back to safer grounds for both species.

Luckily, there were no injuries this time.

Stateside Zoo Celebrates Birth of Very Rare Twin Elephants

In much more positive news for the loveable species, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo welcomed not one, but two calves to its Asian elephant herd.

It’s incredibly rare that these mothers give birth to more than one calf at a time, but apparently, the stars had aligned for elephant cow Mali and her two babies.

“When we first announced the pregnancy of Asian elephant Mali, we assumed our herd of six Asian elephants would become seven,” the zoo announced on Twitter. Well, we not only welcomed the seventh member of our Asian elephant herd – but our eighth. Mali had twins!”

We’ve made history! When we first announced the pregnancy of Asian elephant Mali, we assumed our herd of six Asian elephants would become seven. Well, we not only welcomed the seventh member of our Asian elephant herd – but our eighth. Mali had twins! https://t.co/aDNUdJP2DT pic.twitter.com/v5X5MlPvZq — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) November 10, 2022

According to zoo officials, only a mere one percent of elephant births result in multiples, and Mali’s twins are the very first to occur in the country.

“To date, there has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins in the United States,” zoo officials confirmed in a statement.

Understandably, the successful birth has become a moment of pride for Ryan J. McMahon, county executive at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and his team.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional animal care team, the support of the veterinary staff, and their tremendous dedication to Mali and the twins,” Mahon said.

The new family will help shed more light on the species and how to protect them across the globe.

“The important research happening right here at the zoo will have a significant impact worldwide,” Mahon added. “On behalf of this magnificent endangered species.”