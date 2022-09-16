Man Who Brought His Toddler Into the San Diego Zoo’s Elephant Enclosure Sentenced

Last year, a California man brought his toddler into an elephant exhibit. He was recently sentenced for the act.

On March 19, 2021, Jose Navarrete and his 2-year-old daughter were at the San Diego Zoo. It was reported that Navarrete bypassed several barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into an elephant exhibit. Witnesses to the event spoke to NBC San Diego.

“A lot of people froze and didn’t know really how to take it in, then immediately everyone was pleading with him, and then it became frantic and hysterical,” Matthew Passiglia said to the publication.

Navarrete was charged with felony child endangerment and “was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office,” said NBC News.

Additionally, a protective order on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter was filed, and he is not allowed near the San Diego Zoo.

Elephant Kills Woman, Shows Up at Funeral

A few months ago, a crazy story involving an elephant happened in India.

70-year-old Maya Murmu in Odisha was collecting water from a well, and an elephant that escaped from Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary approached and trampled her. According to The Print in India, Murmu was taken to the hospital, where she, unfortunately, passed due to the injuries she sustained.

However, that is not where the story ends.

The Print reported: “In the evening, when the family members of the deceased were performing her last rites, the tusker arrived there suddenly and took the corpse from the pyre.”

The elephant took Murmu before again trampling her body, and threw her body and fled the scene.

The last rites were eventually conducted, thankfully. It was a horrible situation for the already mourning family. Many wished the family well upon hearing what had happened.

Snake on the Loose in Pennsylvania

In other outdoors news, residents of Mercer, Pennsylvania have been told to look out. This is because a snake is on the loose. Paul Tobin of the Mercer County Humane Society shared why this is a big issue.

“It’s kind of a serious thing,” Tobin said to The Herald. “So we just wanted to let everyone know this thing is out there, and if you see it, you probably shouldn’t play with it.”

The snake, named Steve Irwin, is a 6-foot-long boa constrictor. The owner of the snake claimed that the snake is not poisonous. Boa constrictors rarely attack larger animals, but they are known for wrapping themselves around their prey to squeeze to death.

“Nobody was ever told to catch it,” Tobin said. “They were told if they saw it, to call.”