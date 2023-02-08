Man Who Stole Two Monkeys from Dallas Zoo Vows to ‘Do It Again,’ Court Documents Show

After a 24-year-old stole two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo, he told police he’d keep swiping the animals if the opportunity presented itself again.

According to reports, police arrested Davion Irvin last week after he broke into the Texas zoo. He is charged with stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys.

Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster.

Pictured is one of the animals still inside the closet of the house.

Irvin, who remains in jail on a $25,000 bond, has since been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.

According to Irvin, on the night of Jan. 29, he jumped a fence to get onto zoo property. According to arrest warrant affidavits, he cut the metal mesh of an enclosure and stole the pair of monkeys. He then got on the city’s light rail before walking to an empty residence where he kept his animals.

After police received a tip from an anonymous source, they located the animals named Bella and Fin on Jan. 31. However, once inside, officers quickly realized Irvin was well on his way to starting his own zoo. In addition to the monkeys, they found multiple cats, pigeons, and dead feeder fish. They also reported they found fish food that had disappeared from a staff-only zoo area but wasn’t reported stolen.

Irvin also faces a burglary charge concerning the escape of a clouded leopard named Nova, who reportedly went missing on Jan. 13.

Monkey thief tied to cutting leopard’s enclosure at same zoo

After zoo officials discovered she was missing, they noticed a cut in her enclosure. Then, the zoo closed to launch a search. Thankfully, they later found her that day near her habitat.

According to Irvin, he wanted to take the big cat but admitted he could only pet her before she jumped on top of her enclosure.

In addition, authorities have tied Irvin to cutting an enclosure for langur monkeys. However, he hasn’t been charged with that crime. Thankfully, none of the langur monkeys escaped their habitat.

Days before Irvin stole the monkeys, he had raised suspicions with zoo staff. He reportedly asked bizarre questions about how to transport and take care of monkeys. In addition, he was also spotted entering staff buildings near the monkeys’ enclosure.

After staff reported the monkeys missing, police released a photo and video from the zoo of a man they said they wanted to interview about the missing creatures.

The man in the photos, who was later identified as Irvin, prompted the tip that led police to the vacant home where they found the monkeys on Jan. 31.

In addition, an affidavit revealed the tip came from a caller who said several church attendees recognized the man from the images as someone who frequented a vacant home that the church owned.