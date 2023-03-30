Mariah Carey Spots Shark In The Water And Has Funny Reaction: VIDEO

Pop music superstar Mariah Carey recently celebrated her birthday in style on a yacht in an undisclosed oceanic location. She shared several video clips from the trip, one of them showing her making a “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” and jumping into the clear blue water while a remixed version of her 1997 #1 song Honey plays in the background. Billboard recently shared a rundown of her boating adventures online as well.

In a follow-up video, she showed off a shark cruising right by the boat. She then shouts “Wait look! It’s a shark in the water, you guys! Hello!” Then with a laugh, she continues “Oh my gosh, I’ve been swimming with sharks my whole life and I still am. Please, Mr. Shark, don’t hurt me, baby!”

The shark moment 😨 pic.twitter.com/dA2W29xWqj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2023

Carey was also feeling the birthday love from her fans as well, something the was vocally appreciative of on Twitter. “Sitting here looking at all these videos and comments. I promise you I’m by myself sitting on the stairs in tears of happiness like..OMG the lambs (a nickname she has for her fans) have always been and still are UNPARALLELED!!!!! ‘Please make a note of it! I want to like and repost and comment on every one of your tweets!!!! It’s so overwhelming in a positive way” she said alongside a series of crying emojis.

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Though they’ve been officially divorced since 2016, Mariah Carey remains a big part of Nick Cannon’s life. The two met on the set while filming the music video for her song Bye Bye. Their obvious chemistry in the video was real and palpable. The couple would later get married in 2008. The two welcomed a pair of Twins into the world in 2011, which is why they remain close even after their 2016 divorce.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Cannon talked about how lucky he feels to have her in his life. He also called her the love of his life. “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met,” he explained during the interview transcribed by Page Six.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he went on. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others,” he continued. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space. When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

She set the bar so high that although he’s moved on with his life he has yet to settle down with any one woman in particular and he says he probably never will again, that is unless Mariah Carey ever decides to give him another chance. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there,” he said.