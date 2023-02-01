‘Marine Crocodile’ Fossil Dating Back 185 Million Years Unearthed

An incredibly well-preserved fossil of a 185-million-year-old ancestor of crocodiles has been discovered on Britain’s Jurassic Coast, the fascinating find marking the identification of a new genus of the ancient reptile.

Pieces of the head, spine, and limbs of the 6-foot sea creature were found in Charmouth, Dorset, by fossil hunters back in 2017. They have now been pieced together and named Turnersuchus hingleyae, in honor of Paul Turner and Lizzie Hingley, the archaeology enthusiasts who discovered them.

The “Charmouth crocodile,” colloquially known as a “marine crocodile,” technically isn’t a crocodile at all. It’s actually a thalattosuchian, a sister species to the ancestors of modern-day crocs.

Though not members of Crocodylia, the owner of the crocodile fossil did bear a striking resemblance to the reptiles of today. The ancient sea monster roamed the Jurassic Ocean, preying on marine life along the coast line, not unlike modern crocs. Their internal structure, however, wasn’t nearly as similar.

“Unlike crocodiles, this approximately two-meter-long predator lived purely in coastal marine habitats,” said Dr. Pedro Godoy, author of the study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. “And though their skulls look superficially similar to modern gharials, they were constructed quite differently.”

How the Ancient Crocodile Fossil Differs From Modern-Day Crocs

In the Charmouth crocodile fossil, the region of the skull that once held jaw muscles was particularly large. This suggests that they had enlarged jaw muscles developed for fast bites. With these lightning-fast jaws, the crocs could hunt fast-moving prey such as squids and octopuses.

“I think it’s fantastic,” fossil finder Lizzie Hingley gushed to The Guardian. “We didn’t expect to find anything so rare. It’s unbelievable it’s turned out to be something that nobody has found before.”

Depending on the species, some thalattosuchians were well-adapted to life in the sea. They developed short limbs modified into flippers, a shark-like tail fin, and salt glands. Scientists even suspect they had the ability to have live births in the water rather than laying eggs on land.

The new species discovered in Charmouth, however, has very few of these features. This suggests that the Charmouth crocodile is a missing link in the fossil record. With this missing piece in place, scientists estimate thalattosuchians and crocodyliforms developed around the end of the Triassic period. To put that into perspective, the Charmouth croc didn’t swim the seas for another 15 million years.

“We should now expect to find more Thalattosuchians of the same age as Turnersuchus as well as older. I expect we will continue to find more older Thalattosuchians and their relatives. Our analyses suggest that Thalattosuchians likely first appeared in the Triassic and survived the end-Triassic mass extinction,” Eric Wilberg, author of the study, explained in a press release.