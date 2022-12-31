Maryland Man Dives Into Frozen Pond to Rescue Stranded Dog

An Aussie doodle named Moose was rescued by its owner Louis Nicolao after becoming stranded in a frozen pond.

The incident occurred last week in Edgewater, Maryland. Dog owners Kellie and Louis Nicolao dropped their dog Moose off at Nicolina Converso’s house. Converso serves as their dog sitter. The couple headed out to California, and everything seemed to be going fine at first.

“Moose seemed pretty comfortable in my house,” Converso said, according to ABC7 News.

However, things changed the morning of December 23rd.

“I opened the door to pick up a tree on my patio and he just went on out,” she said. “We couldn’t catch him, we just couldn’t.”

Moose was on the run around the same time the record-low blizzard hit the East Coast. Converso then texted Nicolao, who was in California, about Moose’s disappearance.

“My heart just dropped. It was a complete moment of, ‘oh my gosh,'” Nicolao said.

Converso panicked and posted in a local Facebook group. The community banded together to find Moose, creating a Facebook group called “operation fur fugitive” for the sole purpose of locating the dog. People quickly started spotting the dog.

“I was getting phone calls and text messages and emails and Facebook messages it was nonstop,” Converso said.

Dog Spotted Whining as It Was Stranded in Frozen Lake

On Thursday, the stranded dog was then located again. However, a woman had reported a dog wandering out onto a frozen creek. The dog was reportedly whining. Moose’s Facebook group members raced to the scene, and they saw the dog in terrible trouble.

“And I can’t express to you the joy and the immediate fear that took over. ‘Oh my God what am I going to do?'” Nicolao recalled.

However, Nicolao serves as the U.S. Naval Academy water polo coach. He obviously is a great swimmer. Nicolao jumped into the water and broke through the ice. He brought the dog back to safety and then shared pictures in the Facebook group.

The family is back home in Annapolis, and they’re grateful for “operation fur fugitive.”

“I went from this point of complete despair to here, I got a chance to save his life,” Nicolao said. “It was overwhelming, it was awesome and to all the people, the community, we teach this all the time in sports and the academy: it’s community over individual, team over individual and everybody came together for this one little dog. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Pictures of the incident can be viewed here on ABC7 News. Fortunately for all involved, no injuries were reported. The Nicolao family can rest easy knowing that not only is their dog safe, but they also know their community has their backs.