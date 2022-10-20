Massachusetts Beekeeper Unleashes Swarm of Angry Bees on Police To Stop Eviction

A Massachusetts beekeeper used her bees as weapons recently. She unleashed the bees on police who were attempting to evict a longtime resident.

Rorie Woods, 55, is a beekeeper from Hadley, Massachusetts. Woods was part of a protest against the police for an eviction. Homeowner Alton King Jr. was in the process of being served eviction papers, and many in the community came out to protest against this.

“During this time, the officers secured the premises and waited for Mr. King to return, as we were told that he was at court trying to delay the eviction,” reads a report authored by deputy sheriff Daniel H. Soto, according to masslive.com.

Woods then pulled up in an SUV with a trailer attached.

“At that time a female later identified as Rorie Susan Woods exited her vehicle and went to the back of the trailer and started shaking bee hives to let the bees out,” the report says. “Deputy Michael Joslyn attempted to stop Woods who successfully freed one of the hives by breaking the cover…causing hundreds of bees to swarm around. Deputy Joslyn was stung in the face and had to retreat.”

Woods then put on a beekeeper suit and rolled three more hives toward the front door of the house. When officers tried to stop her, they were attacked by bees. Several Sheriff’s Department were stung by the bees, three of whom are allergic. Woods then resisted arrest, but officers took her to the ground and handcuffed her. Protesters also resisted her arrest.

“While Woods was being escorted to the cruiser, (another deputy) advised Woods that he and several officers were allergic to bees,” to which Woods replied: “Oh, you’re allergic? Good.”

Woods pleaded not guilty to her charges in court, and was released without having to post bail.

‘Bee Ball’ Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer Top Prize

A wildlife photographer recently won a prize for her photo of a ball of bees. Karine Aigner, who captured the stunning photo, spoke to BBC News about taking the photo.

“It wasn’t something I went looking for. I’ve been working on a ranch in South Texas for years, and I just happened on the location. I saw all these little ‘volcanoes’ in the ground – the individual burrows dug by the females to make their nests,” Aigner said.

Many found the photo amazing, including the judges of the competition.

“The picture is fabulous; it’s got so much energy. It’s a proper ‘behaviour’ shot. That’s what you get from invertebrates and that’s why I love them,” Roz Kidman Cox, who chairs the WPY judges, said. “It’s also the composition. What makes the photo complete are the bees coming in from the side. They give you ‘the soundtrack’.”