massachusetts-hiker-dies-after-medical-emergency-on-trail

A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.

The 57-year-old hiker was on Cedar Brook Trail just off Kancamagus Highway. Emergency ground crews arrived at the hiker’s location around 1:30 pm. They began life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. The details of the man’s emergency are currently unknown, as is his identity. New Hampshire Fish and Game is withholding the information until the hiker’s family is notified.

Man Dies After Medical Emergency On Trail; Meanwhile, a Solo Hiker Was Rescued By Two Anglers After Being Stranded in Colorado

Recently, a hiker in Steamboat Springs, Colorado decided to take an alternate route to her destination, only to find herself lost and stranded in the wilderness. Jiji Oh started her trip by hiking close to town, but decided to try out the Devil’s Causeway, which is a small landbridge atop a mountain. She drove up a steep incline and lost cell service somewhere along the way. Additionally, she hadn’t told anyone she was changing her hiking plans.

“The thing I didn’t know about [was that] you should come down the way you climb up,” Jiji told Colorado Public Radio after the harrowing ordeal. She lost her way, and had to bed down in the Colorado wilderness. She used her phone’s flashlight to scare away wildlife, even catching sight of a bear. Jiji tried her best to stay warm as she hunkered down for her first night.

Woman Spends Four Nights in Colorado Wilderness, Survives By Thinking of Her Family

She didn’t make it out the next day, either. Things were looking worse for Jiji, but she recalled thinking, “I will get out. Tomorrow will be another day. I will get out of this situation.”

She didn’t get out that day, or the next, or the next. Jiji spent four nights in the wilderness, in a situation that would make anyone lose hope. She considered that she could die in the mountains then, but thought of her children, especially her daughter. Jiji shared that she and her pre-teen daughter share a common personality trait: they’re both introverted. Jiji even called her daughter her “mini-me.” So, she considered her children having to deal with her disappearance and death in the wilderness, and that gave her a renewed sense of survival.

“I’m not gonna let it happen,” she recalled telling herself.

Jiji made one last attempt to get out of the mountains when she stumbled upon two fly fishermen in their 70s. Richard Grant and Ned Skinner were enjoying their day when they spotted Jiji in the distance, disheveled, yelling, and covered in scratches. They thought it was a trick at first.

“It’s very bizarre because we kind of make a point to go way out in the middle of nowhere where no one else is, and we never see anybody,” said Skinner. The two fed Jiji and gave her water, and then they hiked back to where the anglers had parked, over an hour away. They then drove Jiji back to her hotel in her rental car. She’s back in Texas, recovering from frostbite, but considers the two anglers her heroes.