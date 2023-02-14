Massachusetts Lobster Fishers Sue to Block Closure Meant to Protect Dwindling Whales Species

The emergency closure of fishing grounds designed to protect a dwindling species of whale sparked major controversy in Massachusetts, leading to a group of lobster fishers suing the federal government to regain access to the area.

The closure went into effect on February 1, blocking off a 200-square-mile area of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing. The controversial closure was only set to last for three months, but lobster fishers were incensed. They claimed that the closure is not only illegal but will cause irreparable harm to the industry.

In response to the temporary ban, the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal agency, in court this month. The lobster fishers are still waiting for a response regarding a court date, according to Beth Casoni, the association’s executive director.

The court filings state that the closure harms an industry that is “essential to Massachusetts’ culture, heritage, identity, and economy,” and demands that the court reopen the fishing grounds. “This action isn’t warranted, it’s overreaching and quite frankly it’s unacceptable,” Casoni said.

The MLA maintains that the closure will cause major damage to the lobster industry. The move, however, wasn’t meant to harm fishermen but protect a vulnerable species of whales. Sadly, North Atlantic right whales often fall victim to deadly entanglements in fishing ropes.

As a result of these accidental deaths, there are only about 340 North Atlantic right whales left in the world. Every spring, the population migrates to New England waters after spending the harsh winter months in the warm, shallow waters of the southeast coast. NOAA put the closure in place to protect the whales during this annual migration.

Block Against Massachusetts Lobster Fishers Draws Mixed Reactions

The response to the block against lobster fishers in Massachusetts hasn’t been wholly negative. According to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the closures are of vital importance. They “protect seasonal aggregations of right whales from potential entanglements in buoy lines.”

Many environmental groups have applauded the closure as well. To conservationists, it’s a step in the right direction for the protection of vulnerable species. In some areas of the Atlantic, scientists believe the right whale is already functionally extinct.

The whales’ decline isn’t solely the result of lobster fishers, of course. They are, however, a major factor. In the last 50 years, vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear have accounted for nearly half of all North Atlantic right whale mortality.

The majority of lobster fishing in the US takes place in the northeast. Maine and Massachusetts stand as the most prominent states, with New Hampshire and southern New England providing a smaller portion of lobster.

Lobster fishers have dealt with a number of hurdles in recent years, including some retailers’ decision to stop selling the animal altogether in response to the endangered whales and the possible new fishing restrictions designed to protect the East Coast’s whale population.

That said, the industry is also more productive than ever. In 2021 alone, US lobster fishers caught close to 135 million pounds of lobster worth about $925 million. Around 17 million of those pounds arrived at the docks in Massachusetts.