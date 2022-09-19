Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town.

A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers.

Meaghan Tolson is a resident who named the turkeys. She spoke to CBS News about them.

“The most aggressive one is Kevin,” Tolson said. “Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn’t so distinct. It’s Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car.”

The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets, and every neighbor who lives there has a story about the birds. Tolson also has a bunch of videos.

“You have to open your passenger side door and lure them over there, then make a clean break to the house,” Tolson said, laughing.

Another neighbor, April Drolette, said to CBS News: “They always go toward [my neighbor’s] car, so she will refuse to leave her house if they are going toward her car. There have been times I’m trapped in my car, can’t get out, and have to call family members. They usually bring an umbrella. It takes a team.”

Mass Wildlife shared why the birds may be this aggressive. They state that it usually takes time, and comes from humans feeding them, or people having bird feeders in their yard. They eventually become accustomed to being around humans. The turkeys then assert their dominance by pecking and chasing people.

“Turkey behavior starts to kick in where they become so habituated with people that they are not really seeing that distinction,” shared David Scarpitti with Mass Wildlife. “It’s all about how they respond to the turkeys. If you turn and run away, now you are subdominant. He just won that battle.”

Bear Shot at After Killing Hundreds of Turkeys

A man recently shot at a “problematic” bear who was wrecking havoc. The bear, located in Alaska, had killed hundreds of turkeys. The bear will find its way into turkey pens.

Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery Polaris Hatchery, which the bear frequents, spoke about it.

“That bear just flattened that, flattened the T-posts, you know, went right through it,” Dyer said in an interview. “That’s a pretty substantial animal. Even the moose don’t challenge that fence.”

Dyer also shared that the bear ate three of his free-range turkeys and killed the other 16. The loss totaled $2,100.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “It could have gotten into one of the chicken houses, but those were the areas that we had put up all the countermeasures to keep the bear away. It’s just one of those things.”

The bear has also apparently found its way onto two other properties as well.