Massive 2,000-Pound Boulder Crashes Through Colorado Home

A 2,000-pound boulder crashed through a New Castle, Colorado home last Thursday. The incident caused significant damage to the home and also resulted in a gruesome injury for one of the home’s residents.

The Camacho family remains in shock from the entire event. Jazmine Camacho explained what happened to local outlet Fox31, where photos of the incident can be seen.

She walked them through how the boulder came down from a mountain behind their home and crashed into their house.

“It hit our retaining wall then came down to our yard — there’s a huge divot in our yard — and then came into our window then hit our couch, caught some air, flew and went through a wall, hit our entertainment center and then that’s how it went to my mom’s direction,” Camacho said.

Her mother Maria’s left foot was completely shattered by the boulder. Her recovery will begin after surgery and will last almost a year. Now, Maria is without work and Jazmine has medical issues of her own.

“They right now are supporting me 100%. I’m living here rent-free. I’m 27 years old, I’m a type1 diabetic and I’m going through diabetic kidney failure and I’m on dialysis and I do that here at home,” Camacho said. “So with them having this on top of the mortgage, on top of the bills and putting this whole load on them, it’s going to be pretty tough.”

Colorado Family Devastated by Insurance Providers Not Covering Boulder Incident

Dealing with insurance has also been a nightmare for their family. Their insurance originally told them to go stay in a hotel and everything would be covered. However, they then called the family back on Friday saying they wouldn’t be paying for anything.

They explained that the incident was considered an “earth movement” and they don’t have coverage for that. They haven’t had a contractor come in yet. However, they are hoping that there’s no structural damage.

Ginger Currie, a family friend and local realtor in the New Castle area, has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the damages and medical bills.

However, the Camacho family wants the incident to serve as a warning.

“The odds of this, God knows what it is, but just the one thing I would say to people is check your home policies,” Camacho said, “because you know you think that you’ll be covered in case of an emergency like this, then they lay it on you that you’re 100% financially responsibly and it’s just a big shock.”

