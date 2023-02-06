Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Building to Go Down in Shambles

Multiple buildings in Turkey and Syria toppled over in a matter of seconds after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit on Monday. In one especially horrifying instance, a video shows a building in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya tumbling down as residents run for cover.

Sadly, this was just one of two earthquakes reported in the area. Later that afternoon, officials said that another earthquake with a 7.5-magnitude the city, causing more chaos and commotion.

As of this writing, the death toll stands at more than 2,600 people. In addition, thousands of others were injured in the quakes.

Sadly, World Health Organization officials have also grimly announced that that statistic could rise eight-fold in the coming days as more recovery efforts are performed.

Just hours after people experienced the initial quake, a second powerful tremor hit the northern region. Now, rescue teams are working round the clock to dig through the piles of rubble to find survivors. Over 45 countries are now sending crews to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

USGS reports more than 65 aftershocks following devastating earthquake in Turkey

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time at a depth of 11 miles near Gaziantep. According to USGS data, the earthquake was likely felt as far away as Beirut in Lebanon and Cairo in Egypt.

Seismologists also said the first quake was one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey. Witnesses added that the terrifying shaking lasted two minutes.

In addition, experts believe aftershocks will continue to rock the affected region. The USGS has also reported more than 65 significant aftershocks as of Monday afternoon.

According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, thousands of buildings came crashing across a region encompassing over 200 miles. Officials also believe at least 900 buildings have caved in Turkey’s Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke briefly after the fatal quakes struck the area and said the government has taken swift action and has mobilized armed forces and other agencies to help rebuild hard-hitten areas.

In Turkey, more than 3,700 buildings were destroyed due to the earthquakes.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement Monday morning. He announced he was deeply saddened by the deaths and destruction caused by the tremors.

“At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance,” Biden said. “Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake.”