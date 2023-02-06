Massive Avalanche Kills Nine

At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes.

While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the identities of multiple people who perished. Those include a 32-year-old Chinese skier, who died in Oetztal, and a 17-year-old from New Zealand who died in Kleinwalserta.

In addition, rescuers located a 55-year-old German man who had been missing since Friday. He sadly died in the incident.

Sadly, according to reports, a 31-year-old German woman also died on Saturday in the South Tirol region of Italy. There, a snowmass crumbled at 7,200 feet near the Limo Pass, roughly 50 miles east of Bolzano.

Other victims from the avalanche included a 29-year-old ski guide and his 33-year-old male client. Before, the two were skiing off designated ski runs. Laer, a snowboarder set off an avalanche above them in St. Anton in Austria. In addition, in Kaunertal, a 62-year-old man was killed.

After the avalanche slammed into the area, rescue teams faced their own hurdles as they endured 75-mile-per-hour winds.

According to reports, some of the deceased passed away after skiing in unmarked areas despite officials warning about the ongoing risk of avalanches.

Reports reveal 30 avalanche events hit one region alone over the weekend

Officials also noted that rescue teams recovered a snow plow driver on Sunday in Austria’s East Tirol area after the avalanche swept it away.

Reports also indicate that more than a dozen avalanches were reported in Austria’s Tirol region of Austria alone. At the time, local authorities had set the avalanche level at a four on a scale of five. They also urged extreme caution for those in the area.

Avalanches are common in both Italy and Austria. Per reports from Austria’s APA news agency, 30 avalanches occurred in the Tyrol region on Saturday alone. In addition, 11 of these avalanches involved people.

Austria’s level four alert classification indicates that “very large avalanches are likely.” The alert also means that novice skiers are advised to remain on open ski runs and trails. In addition, more experienced skiers are advised to avoid steep terrain.

In recent years, avalanches have taken the lives of about 20 people annually in Austria. The country is a popular place for winter sports lovers.

In Tyrol and the neighboring Vorarlberg area, authorities warn that avalanche risks are still high. The warning comes as high winds and massive snowfall have been reported throughout the region.