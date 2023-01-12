Massive Boulder Crushes Car in California, Driver Narrowly Escapes

A California man came mere moments from losing his life when an enormous boulder came tumbling down a cliffside near the road, crushing his car to a pulp. Through sheer luck, the man had stepped out of his car seconds before, saving him from falling victim to the falling rock.

The horrifying incident occurred near a hillside along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, where Mauricio Henao had parked his Toyota Prius across the street from his house. Though he’s extremely shaken, Henao feels incredibly lucky to be alive to tell the tale.

While sitting in his car, Henao received a phone call from his girlfriend. She had forgotten her bag in the house and asked if Mauricio would grab it for her. Just moments after he stepped out of the vehicle, he heard a deafening crash behind him. Turning back to look, he saw the remnants of his car, its roof entirely caved in with a 4-foot boulder resting on the driver’s seat.

“I just heard loud crashes,” Henao recalled to KTLA. “And I ran out and saw my car just crushed. The rock is the size of the whole hood. The windshields are all broken and the frame of the car is just all twisted.”

Without that fateful phone call, the California man firmly believes the boulder would have taken his life. “I was in the driver’s seat, walked out, got a call, ran back inside, came out, and the car was just totaled,” Henao said, still in shock.

Falling Boulder the Result of Deadly California Storms

Following the harrowing ordeal, Mauricio Henao took a selfie with his mangled car as proof of his unbelievable luck. He can’t deny, however, that the incident left him rattled. “I’m pretty shook up,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t think I’ll park here again after this. I’m a little traumatized by this whole ordeal.”

Though his Prius received the worst of the deluge, Henao wasn’t the only California resident affected by the falling boulder. The debris rolled across four lanes of traffic as it hit the ground, causing damage to another vehicle parked nearby. This one wasn’t totaled like Henao’s but the massive rocks did shatter the windshield.

“A whole bunch of rocks came down, but they came from here and came across the street,” said Nick Kennedy, a local whose SUV was damaged while parked in his driveway. “I’m kind of glad my car was there. I don’t know if [the rocks] would have gone through the wall of the house and nailed me because my desk is right on the other side of that wall.”

The near-deadly falling boulder comes as a result of the severe weather buffeting Southern California since Christmas. The endless bands of rain have caused floods, mud and rockslides, and sinkholes throughout the region.