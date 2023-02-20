‘Massive’ Fossilized Great White Shark Tooth Found on North Carolina Beach

While walking along a North Carolina beach, a couple was shocked to find a “massive” fossilized great white shark tooth resting inconspicuously among the sand.

Leah and Josh McLamb, a married couple from Greensboro, North Carolina, have been hunting for shark teeth since childhood. Like so many of us, the couple finds the thrill of discovering a black tooth among the endless shells and white sand incomparable.

They enjoy the hunt so much, in fact, that they continue to do so decades later, making regular trips to the beach to search for the tiny hidden treasures. Their latest find, however, wasn’t tiny at all. On the contrary, experts estimate the great white shark whose mouth once held the giant tooth measured more than 20 feet in length.

The very largest great white sharks measure around 20 feet – now. Evidence suggests that great whites used to be even larger.

“We drove down [there] with the hopes of finding a big one,” Leah McLamb told Newsweek of the couple’s recent trip to their favorite fossil hunting spot. And find a big one, they did.

Posting the astounding images of the 2.45-inch tooth to the Shark Tooth Hunters of the Carolinas Facebook page, the McLambs drew the attention of both amateur fossil hunters and experts alike.

Fossil Experts Officially Identify Massive Great White Shark Tooth

Bundled against the frigid night air and using only flashlights to light their way, the couple began their hunt at around 11 pm. After about an hour, they came upon a large black object on the ground. Josh McLamb spotted it first, falling to his knees in excitement as he pulled the largest great white shark tooth either had ever seen from the sand.

“We could not believe our eyes,” Leah McLamb recalled. “We were ecstatic! Neither of us had ever seen a tooth this big. This is what we came for.”

Social media exploded with interest and excitement following McLamb’s post, with many users insisting that the tooth must have belonged to a megalodon. There’s just no way it could have been a regular great white shark tooth, right?

Well, experts disagree. According to Joshua Moyer, a great white shark tooth expert from Yale University, the McLambs’ initial identification was correct. That doesn’t mean, however, that the tooth came from a modern-day great white.

“This is definitely the tooth of a great white shark, Carcharodon carcharias,” Moyer said. “By great white standards, this is a big tooth. Nowadays, you’d be hard-pressed to find a modern white shark tooth this big. Large teeth come from large sharks, and sadly, large adult white sharks—measuring greater than 18 feet in length—aren’t as common as they once were.”

It’s impossible to determine the exact length of the shark based on a single tooth. Moyer, however, explained that the enormous shark “easily” measured 20 feet in length at least. “This specimen is very large as compared to individuals alive today but similar in size to many fossil specimens of Carcharodon carcharias,” agreed fossil expert Jonathan Geisler.