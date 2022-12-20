Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood

Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans.

In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild hogs run amuck in the streets, heading toward residences. Now, residents are dealing with the mess.

“It’s just so much damage, you can’t repair something like this,” said resident Carol Duran. According to Duran, the hogs have ruined her lawn before, but this instance was worse than ever before.

“This is a lot of mess that homeowners have to take care of and it’s not cheap to fix,” she added of the destruction.

Per reports from wildlife experts, the pigs will often leave their habitat and go explore neighborhoods in search of grubs, which live in moist dirt.

For resident Michael Coquilla, his front yard was absolutely decimated by the hogs.

“My lawn is upside down,” he admitted. However, he added that incidents such as this happen “often.” According to Coquilla, the wild hogs have gone after his lawn about a dozen times since 2005.

He added: “It’s funny to me, really, because we moved into their neighborhood. They were here before us.”

According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, getting invaded by hogs is just one of the risks associated with living in the particular area.

Elderly man fights off wild pigs while out walking his dog

On the other side of the country, an 89-year-old Florida man was attacked by two wild pigs while walking his dog in his neighborhood.

According to David Reisman, the wild animals went after him at around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. “The first one jumped on me. The second grabbed our little dog Riley,” he said of the horrifying incident.

Reisman said he was thankfully able to fight back with his flashlight before his wife ran outside. Luckily, she scared the animals away and her husband didn’t suffer any major injuries.

“I started hitting this wild beast in the face several times,” Reisman said.

His neighbor, Barton Kaplan also said wild hogs have been a continuing problem for residents in the neighborhood. However, in recent months, the issue has gotten out of control.

“We can’t roam freely to visit our neighbors. We’re hostages in our own homes,” Kaplan admitted. He also said the hogs continue to dig up the soil, so much so, that its exposed pipes, and wires. They’ve also been responsible for pulling up plants and ruining landscaping.

Now, Kaplan and Reisman are hoping their neighborhood’s homeowner association will put in a fence around the entire property to try to control the wild hog issue.