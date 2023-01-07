Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach

The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.

Jellyfish Are A Common Sight On The Texas Beach – But Not This Many

Anyone who has spent time on the Gulf coast, enjoying the great outdoors – primarily the beach -knows that jellyfish can be a common sight. However, spotting massive groups of these ocean inhabitants washed up on the shore is not common at all.

“It’s not uncommon for us to see up to five at a time just floating around,” says Boid Horn. Horn is a nearby resident who frequently walks along the bay with his wife and dog. In fact, the Texas man says, there have even been a few times when the jellyfish got a little too up close and personal.

“I’ve been stung before,” Boid relates.

“We were out swimming and it just brushed up against your leg,” he continues. “And sure enough when you get out in the air it just starts stinging.”

However, the water is bringing in dozens of deceased jellyfish, reports note. A very uncommon sight in the area.

There Are Some Theories About How These Creatures Washed Ashore

According to Boid, he has never seen a massive bunch of jellyfish similar to what was discovered along the coast recently. However, he has some theories about how it could have happened.

“It could be part of the oil spill,” Boid wonders. “Or it could be when we had the cold weather.”

The Texas State Aquarium President and CEO, Jesse Gilbert offers some insight as well. According to Gilbert, this mass graveyard could be the result of the unusually chilly weather millions faced over the holiday.

“Certainly, if you’re not from the area, it’s not a sight you’re used to seeing,” Gilbert says.

“But it does happen on the Gulf beaches it will happen on the Bay Beaches periodically,” he adds.

Gilbert notes that the intense cold front the area faced over the Christmas holiday likely had a part in these jellyfish deaths.

“Given that we just went through that intense cold front over the Christmas Eve, Christmas holiday that could’ve added to the weather dynamic,” Gilbert says.

“You can have rainfall events. Sometimes rainfall events increase the nutrients in the water,” he adds. “Bringing in an increase of jellyfish and they just go through their lifecycle.”