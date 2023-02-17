Massive Sand Tiger Shark Shark Washes Ashore in Unexpected Place

An elusive smalltooth sand tiger shark of shocking size washed ashore on the coast of Galicia in northwestern Spain, marking the first-ever recording of the species in the area.

The 11-foot shark was discovered stranded on the coast of Spain on June 2, 2022, confounding scientists and sparking a research study published in Thalassas: An International Journal of Marine Sciences earlier this month.

An exceedingly rare species, very little is known about the biology and behavior of the smalltooth sand tiger shark. Scientists know, for example, that they prefer tropical, warm water. Even that fact isn’t entirely concrete, however, as its distribution is irregular at best.

Captures and even sightings of the species remain extremely rare. Though heartbreaking, the stranding in Spain at least provided an opportunity to learn more about the species.

“There are relatively few records, suggesting that it is rarely encountered—or reported. Or it can be that this shark has low (local) populations naturally,” Gonzalo Mucientes, lead author of the study, told Newsweek.

In the rare instances that scientists have observed a smalltooth sand tiger shark, it’s been much further north. The observation in Galicia was a first for researchers, who called the stranding highly unusual.

What Makes the Smalltooth Sand Tiger Shark Stranding So Unusual?

In addition to being further south than thought typical, this specific type of tiger shark normally sticks to deepwater habitats around islands and continental shelves.

“It is surprising because this species mainly lives close to the seabed around islands and underwater seamounts, or in the deep waters of continental outer shelves and upper slopes in the distribution area,” Mucientes explained.

Meanwhile, the Galician estuaries are known for their shallow waters and heavy fishing. If smalltooth tiger sharks were even relatively common in this area, one would have been caught before.

The shark that washed ashore in Spain was a female weighing a whopping 660 pounds. This made her an even rarer find, as she ranked among the heaviest specimens on record. The beached shark was heavier than the previous record of 637 pounds but slightly shorter. The longest specimen on record measured more than 14 feet in length.

Fishermen accidentally caught the smalltooth sand tiger shark shortly before her death, releasing her immediately afterward. Sadly, however, she then became stranded on the coast. Within hours, she died from suffocation.

During their analysis of the body, scientists discovered that the shark had no food in her stomach. This indicated that she had been migrating at least a few days prior to her death, a behavior consistent with previous evidence about the species.

“Mature females of this species are likely to migrate to shallower waters in breeding periods. It can appear seasonally and periodically in specific places, as is the case of the El Hierro Island in the Canary Islands,” the authors wrote in the study. “However, the nature and explanation of these behaviors remains to be discovered.”