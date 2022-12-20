Massive Shock Wave Barrels Towards Earth, Cracks Through Magnetosphere

Astronomers are constantly monitoring activity on our planet’s sun, keeping a close eye on hyperactive sunspots and solar flares. However, on Sunday night, a massive shock wave—believed to have originated from one such solar flare—barreled toward our planet. The impact was so strong it actually managed to crack the magnetosphere. This is significant because the magnetosphere protects Earth, and therefore us, from harmful radiation. The crack often takes hours to repair itself.

The Daily Mail reports that while the origin of the shock wave has not been defined, astronomers believe it was the result of a coronal mass ejection (CME). These send energetic and highly magnetized superheated gas hurtling across space and, therefore, toward Earth.

The sunspot deemed potentially responsible for the CME and, essentially, the shock wave is identified by experts as AR3165. On December 14th, experts state this sunspot unleashed at least eight solar flares into space. The flares in turn caused blackouts across the Atlantic Ocean. Prior to the solar flare, scientists had been observing the sunspot crackling right before it released an M6-class explosion.

At the moment, astronomers have not yet issued any cause for concern. Still, the crack in the magnetosphere could allow potentially harmful solar winds to flow through.

Shock Wave Comes Amid Year of Heightened Solar Activity

Scientists have been observing a full year of heightened activity on our planet’s sun. Therefore, it’s not surprising that such a major shockwave managed to crack the magnetosphere.

Per the news outlet, 2022 has seen loads of solar activity. Our solar system’s resident star fired off its most powerful solar flare in five years back in April. This makes sense given that scientists believe the sun has begun moving into a more active period within its 11-year cycle of activity which initially began in 2019. This period of strong solar activity is expected to endure through 2025.

Meanwhile, the recent shock wave is expected to stir up a G-1 class geomagnetic storm. While we’ve recently seen the impact these storms can have on Earth, i.e. the recent blackouts over the Atlantic, the news outlet reports that G-1 class storms are actually the weakest of all.

Nevertheless, the flares that sparked the impending geomagnetic storm are still pretty powerful. Solar physicist Keith Strong previously addressed the level of flares that aided in cracking the magnetosphere on Twitter, primarily M versus X class.

He wrote on December 14th, “THREE MORE M FLARES … That makes 8 M flares so far today. They seem to be getting bigger, is an X flare in the offing?”

Though the M class flares recently caused a crack in the Earth’s magnetosphere, these are actually considered medium-sized compared to X flares. X flares can cause major blackouts around the globe, interrupting communications internationally.