massive-t-rex-footprint-discovered-at-alaska-national-monument

A massive footprint of a T-Rex was found in Katmai National Park on November 28th, and park officials are ecstatic about the discovery. Reportedly, the footprint marks the first evidence that these huge reptiles once roamed the area.

“RAWR!” Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the footprint. “This is the full-size track of a Tyrannosaurus Rex discovered in Aniakchak (which Katmai also administers).”

They also added that while they knew dinosaurs lived in this region, the footprint was the first evidence of a T-Rex.

“If you had seen this, would you have recognized it as a track?” the rangers then asked in their caption.

The Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve spans more than 600,000 acres in southwestern Alaska’s Aleutian mountain range. It includes the eponymous volcano Mount Aniakchak, which is a caldera measuring around six-miles-wide.

The Aniakchak monument is administered by KNP. It is known as one of the most wild and least visited places in the entire National Park System because of its hard-to-access remote location. The area also contains tough weather conditions, which also makes it hard to venture out there.

The monument surrounds the Aniakchak volcano in the southwestern region of Alaska.

T-Rex Would Have Been ‘Top Predator of Its Time’

The area of Katmai National Forest was first designated a national monument in 1918. This designation protected the area around the major 1912 volcanic eruption of Novarupta. This eruption formed the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, a 40-square-mile, 100-to-700-foot-deep pyroclastic flow.

The park also houses about 18 stand-alone volcanoes, and seven of these have been active since 1900.

After a few rounds of expanding the park’s range, the current national park and preserve were then established in 1980 under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.

T-rex are of the largest and most feared carnivores ever in existence. According to the American Museum of Natural History, these dinosaurs weighed between 11,000 and 15,500 pounds. Scientists say they grew to 40 feet long and 12 feet high from the ground to the top of its head.

The T. rex’s 60 razor-sharp teeth were the size of bananas, according to Fossils, Facts and Finds. That fact alone puts in perspective just how deadly these animals would’ve been. Fortunately for us, they haven’t roamed the earth in a long time. They lived about 65 million years ago.

“It would have been the top predator of its time, and has been estimated to have had one of the strongest bite forces known among any terrestrial carnivore,” Thomas Cullen, a postdoctoral fellow at Canada’s Carleton University and research associate at the Field Museum of Natural History, said.

Also, the bite force of the T. Rex could have easily crushed the bodies of nearly any animal it decided to make a meal.