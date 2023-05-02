Mating ritual of whitetip sharks captured on film for the first time

The mysteries of the ocean are virtually endless. While we’ve explored most of the land on Earth, we’ve only seen around 2% of the sea. Recently, however, scientists learned a little bit more about life underwater, as they captured the mating ritual of whitetip sharks on camera for the very first time.

Like many shark species, oceanic whitetip shark populations are rapidly declining. So much so that they’re classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

As such, even the smallest glimpse into their lives, habits, and rituals, is invaluable to researchers and conservationists. The two sharks caught on camera are engaging in a courtship ritual, the male doing his best to convince the female to get close enough to mate.

“It was very obvious they were doing something different than we’d ever seen,” Brendan Talwar, one of the researchers to witness the courting, told USA Today. “The male was following the female so closely, mirroring every tail beat.”

Whitetip sharks are pelagic, meaning they prefer the open sea to coastal waters. Though they don’t live nearly as long as the great white (whose maximum age is thought to be around 70 years old), they do have a relatively long lifespan at 35 years.

After they reach maturity around the age of 9, they begin to look for potential mates. From then on, every other year, they’re ready to mate again. Unfortunately, however, the gestation period of a whitetip shark is a full year, meaning many pups don’t make it to birth.

The top of the pelagic food web, whitetips have no natural predators. They are, however, a common target for humans as a popular choice of ingredient for shark fin soup.

Sharks, including whitetips, have a brutal mating ritual

When it comes to mating rituals in the animal kingdom, it’s difficult to say which species is the most violent.

Female praying mantises, for instance, often eat their male counterparts. Meanwhile, octopuses tear off their own skin and bite off the tips of their tentacles, dying before their babies are born.

Sharks have nothing on either of these species in terms of brutality. They do, however, at least deserve an honorable mention.

If and when the male whitetip shark succeeds in wooing the female, he will bite her to initiate mating.

The wounds this creates aren’t nearly as grisly as those created during feeding, but female sharks often have bite marks covering their bodies after the mating ritual. In fact, scientists believe this is at least part of the reason why sharks have superhuman healing abilities.

Given enough time, a shark can heal almost completely from even the most horrific wounds without so much as a single stitch. So, yes, the female won’t swim away from the encounter completely unscathed, but she’ll be fully healed in no time.