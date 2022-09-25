McAllister Creek Fire: NPS Releases Update on Active Blaze in North Cascades National Park

Wildfires continue to scorch much of the West and Midwestern United States as years-long drought conditions endure. Now though, as firefighters get a handle on California’s Mosquito Fire—the state’s largest of 2022—crews in Washington’s North Cascades National Forest are left fighting a blaze of their own, the McAllister Creek Fire, and the National Park Service has an important update.

According to the National Park Service website, the McAllister Creek Fire broke out around September 12th. The blaze is the result of a number of localized lightning strikes. As of now, the fire is active in a remote area with steep terrain in the Thunder Creek drainage of North Cascades National Park. That said, authorities have not yet announced trail or camp closures.

Unsurprisingly, hot, dry weather has heightened the activity of the McAllister Creek Fire. Nevertheless, the NPS is predicting cooler temperatures and moderate fire activity over the weekend. However, unfortunately for crews battling the blaze, hotter, dryer weather is set to return by the beginning of next week.

Aside from fire activity itself, the national park officials are also expecting an increase in smoke and overlying haze. They advised people visiting North Cascades National Park to keep a close eye on potentially growing McAllister Creek Fire activity. They also warned park visitors to be cautious “when recreating outdoors” while smoke is present.

McAllister Creek Fire Growth Likely As Jasper Fire Continues to Scorch Jasper National Park

The McAllister Creek Fire activity remains low at this point amid a break in scorching temperatures. However, if it’s anything like we’ve seen lately, that’s unlikely to last long. Given the ongoing megadrought plaguing the Western U.S., raging wildfires are imminent. With the blaze’s growth not entirely out of the question, we’re wondering how North Cascades National Forest plans to handle any potential closures and restrictions.

In the meantime, Jasper National Park in western Alberta, Canada, is handling a wildfire of its own a bit differently.

The Chetamon Fire in Jasper National ignited on September 1st as a result of a lightning strike. The fire eventually caused power outages and though the blaze continues to burn, park officials are welcoming back visitors. In a recent press release, Parks Canada said, “Thank you for changing plans and your support of Jasper and the national park during this significant emergency.”

Fortunately, there are no residential areas or structures at risk. Further, power to the park has been restored. However, since it’s the end of the season, many of the campgrounds and sites remain closed. Additionally, while officials do expect to see some fire growth, they feel pretty positive that firefighters will be able to keep the blaze from growing past the boundaries of 23 square miles.

In a statement from September 18th, officials said of the Jasper National Park wildfire, “Due to lower temperatures and more rain in the forecast, the wildfire continues to be held, with no further growth expected outside of predetermined boundaries.”