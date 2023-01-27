Meghan Patrick Dropped A New Song And A Pile Of Ducks This Past Week

2023 is off to a fast start for Meghan Patrick. Not only did she just drop an awesome new song. She also just dropped a big pile of ducks while hunting with Mallard Estates Outfitter in West Tennessee. She ended 2022 on a high note too, marrying her long-time boyfriend and fellow country singer Mitchell Tenpenny. Making music isn’t the only thing those two love birds have in common though. She and Tenpenny have even seemed to bond over their mutual appreciation for Browning Firearms. Nothing says romance like gunpowder and lead.

Her recent song My Left Hand was inspired by her engagement to Tenpenny. The good vibing tune is romantic enough to put anybody in their feels. Her newest song, She’s No Good For Me is an awesome and reflective look back at how her life has changed as she’s matured in recent years. One thing that hasn’t changed about her though, is her passion and appreciation for the great outdoors.

The caption for the post from her recent duck hunt sums up what hunting is all about. In another post, she also explained that she helped introduce fellow musician Matt Alderman to the world of waterfowl by bringing him on his first hunt.

“Late nights, early mornings, new friends, some damn good Mexican food, a few Busch lattes, and a lot of meat in the freezer. Can’t speak highly enough of the camp at Mallard Estates Outfitter … we put a hurtin’ on them this morning and I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to be there… y’all are the best!”

Meghan Patrick Is Also A Part Of An All-New Hunting And Music Event

Meghan Patrick’s waterfowl season isn’t over just quite yet though. She’s a part of a very special event being put on this weekend by the Country Outdoors TV crew, Blackwater Outfitters, and Mallard Bay.

Live in the Blind is a brand new all-inclusive waterfowl hunting and country music event. The ticket package includes 3 mornings of guided duck and goose hunts. It also includes meals, lodging, and whiskey and cigar tastings. Participants will also get to hunt alongside a handful of big-name country artists who will also be performing live during the evenings. The lineup of musicians for the event includes Meghan, Jon Langston, Kameron Marlowe, Kasey Tyndall, and Styles Haury.

New Music And More Hunting Likely To Be In Her Future

Meghan Patrick isn’t just a waterfowl hunter though. A look back at her social media posts from previous springs reveals she’s also a big-time turkey hunter too. Waterfowl and gobblers aren’t the only birds she likes to shoot though, she’s a dove hunter too. She’s also a proud deer hunter. The first buck she ever shot is even tattooed on her arm, something she celebrates in her song My First Car. As for her first big hit, her song Country Music Made Me Do It was her first top 5 on the charts in her home country of Canada.

According to Music Row Magazine, she recently signed a contract with a new management team. She is also continuing her longstanding label partnership with Riser House. After dropping her last album Heart On My Glass in 2021, her newest release She’s No Good For Me has officially kickstarted the next chapter of her musical career. That excitedly means even more new music should hopefully be on the way soon.

In the fall of 2022, she also dropped a really cool video in collaboration with Split Reed and Browning Firearms. It showcases not only her talents as a musician, but also who she is off stage and out in the woods or on the water.