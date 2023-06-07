Men filmed ‘riding’ 6-foot shark on Florida beach

Over the weekend, beachgoers in Panama City Beach, Florida, sparked major controversy when they were filmed dragging a shark to shore before two men sat on top of it.

Photos and videos of the incident quickly went viral, with responses ranging from confusion to amusement to anger. The men themselves have yet to speak out about their actions. As such, we can only guess what led to the concerning situation.

Many assumed the Florida men were intentionally catching and releasing sharks, which certainly appears to be the case. Others suggested they were “helping” a shark that swam too close to shore or had already been hooked by someone else.

The thing is, the circumstances surrounding the catch are largely irrelevant. Regardless of how or why the men encountered the sharks, the fact remains that the situation was handled extremely poorly.

Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida

First, it’s important to note that fishing for sharks is perfectly legal in Florida, even from shore, as long as the fisherman in question has the required permit.

Now, there is a bag limit of 1 shark per person per day, as well as a list of prohibited species. But if these rules were being followed, the fishermen (if they were, in fact, fishing) did nothing wrong from that standpoint. The way the men handled the shark after catching it is where the problems lie.

The Facebook user who originally posted the footage (and later deleted it) claimed that the men caught and released two sharks, adding that neither animal suffered any harm.

It’s probably safe to say that the Florida men didn’t intend to harm the sharks. Stating outright that they didn’t do any harm, however, is speculation, at best.

The sharks could have easily suffered severe injury or death

In the video, the Florida men, whether fishing or not, clearly drag the shark to shore via a rope tied around its tail. This is already dangerous for the shark.

Unlike other fish, sharks cannot swim backward. By pulling a shark by the tail, you’re putting it at risk of suffocation and death. They can’t breathe when being dragged backward. Additionally, it can damage the shark’s spine and internal organs.

Once the shark is pulled onto the Florida beach, not one but two men sit on it, “riding it like cowboys,” as bystanders said. This is another strike against the alleged fishermen.

Sharks do not have bones. Instead, their skeletons are made of light, flexible cartilage. This gives them an advantage underwater, as it improves buoyancy, speed, and agility. On land, however, it’s a major disadvantage.

Because they don’t have rib cages, sharks can easily be crushed under their own weight on land. Add the weight of two fully grown men on top of the shark’s own body weight and there’s a serious risk of causing irreversible harm to the animal’s internal organs.

If and when you hook a shark from shore, in Florida or otherwise, minimize both fight time and handling.

Do not:

Drag the shark by the tail

Fight the shark to exhaustion

Sit on the shark

Pull the shark to land beyond the surf zone

If possible, use a long-handled de-hooking device to remove the hook. Another option is to cut the hook with bolt cutters. If you cannot safely remove the hook without putting yourself or the shark at risk, cut the leader as close to the hook as you can and set the shark free.