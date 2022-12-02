Meteor Spotted Rocketing Over Eastern U.S., Canada

Hundreds of Americans, in addition to a number of Outsiders in Canada, were treated to an unusual sight Thursday night. Viral footage from across the nation shows a huge meteor rocketing through the earth’s sky.

According to Fox Weather, footage of the fireball was captured on a number of doorbell cameras and personal devices. Recordings spanned the East Coast. The American Meteor Society (AMS) states that the meteor tracked much of the Eastern Seaboard. Reports came in from 12 different U.S. states as well as from Ontario.

By Friday morning, the AMS had received well over 700 reports of a meteor sighting in the U.S. Calls about the fireball had begun coming in late Thursday night and endured through much of Friday morning.

Per the news outlet, residents in states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan called in reports of a meteor sighting. Sightings also stretched as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina.

NASA states fireballs—such as the one that lit up the East Coast Thursday night—are “exceptionally bright meteors.” These meteors can typically be viewed from across a “vast” area.

Thursday’s meteoric sightings come as stargazers nationwide prepare for one of the most spectacular naturally occurring light shows of the year. The Geminids meteor shower is currently underway and lasts until Christmas Eve. However, the peak of the meteor shower doesn’t occur for another two weeks, taking place December 13th and 14th.

Astrophysicist Reveals Plans to Investigate Meteor He Believes to be UFO

Thursday night’s brief light show was certainly unusual, however, it hardly compares in oddity to the feat one astrophysicist plans to enact.

In 2014, a large meteor crashed into the Pacific Ocean, landing about 100 miles off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Now, nearly a decade later, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb is determined to examine the meteor up close and personal, setting out on a $2.2-million-dollar mission to get a closer look at what he believes is a UFO rather than a space rock.

“The material of it is tougher than iron,” Loeb argued, marking it as something completely otherworldly. Given that fact, as well as other data collected over years, the astrophysicist’s multi-million-dollar mission aims to determine whether the “meteor” that crashed into the Pacific eight years ago is “just an unusual rock or perhaps a spacecraft from another planet.”

So how exactly does Loeb plan to enact his mission? Essentially, he will use technology to “scoop the ocean floor” where the meteor originally landed. In doing so, he hopes the experiments will help determine the exact composition of the extraterrestrial object.

UFO or not, the meteor currently sitting at the bottom of the Pacific is unusual nonetheless. Not only is it reportedly tougher than iron, but it’s also just the third interstellar object of this kind to impact Earth. Scientists have also determined the space rock, or whatever you believe it to be, predates any known materials from within our own solar system as well as those outside of it.