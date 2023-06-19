Endangered Mexican gray wolf released after wandering 500 miles from recovery area

After holding her in captivity for five months, wildlife officials released an endangered Mexican gray wolf back into the Arizona wilderness.

Wildlife officials captured the 2-year-old female wolf, nicknamed Asha, back in January. She had traveled from Arizona all the way to the southern Rocky Mountains of New Mexico, nearly 500 miles away. This put her outside of the management zone established for the recovery of her species.

From there, Asha, also known as Female Wolf 2745, was held at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sevilleta Mexican Wolf Management Facility outside Socorro, New Mexico.

Born to Arizona’s Rocky Prairie pack in 2021, Asha was captured and fitted with a radio collar later the next year. As the year approached its end, the female wolf left her natal pack behind. By January, she had ventured out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, north of Interstate 40.

Wolves are known for their openness to travel, some covering as much as 30 miles a day just to hunt. Asha, however, is unique in her adventurous spirit. Her trek to the Rocky Mountains marked the first time since the establishment of the reintroduction program that a Mexican gray wolf traveled into the area.

Environmentalists fight to expand Mexican gray wolf territory

We’ll never know how far Asha would have traveled or where she would have settled. The Mexican gray wolf’s adventure was cut short, as her abandonment of the pack disrupted recovery efforts.

Hundreds of miles from other wolves, Asha had no chance of breeding and helping to reestablish her species.

Environmentalists, however, disagree with the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision. They claim the management zone is “arbitrary” and ignores the natural behavior of the wolves.

Rather than being confined to a specific location, the Mexican gray wolves should be allowed to roam freely. In doing so, they could potentially increase genetic diversity by breeding with other wolves.

“Asha is a courageous young wolf, and we’re thrilled she’s once again free to continue living her life on her own terms,” Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of Western Watersheds Project, said in a news release.

“It’s scientifically indefensible and inherently unfair that wolves need to stay south of Interstate 40. Wolves like Asha have shown, time and time again, that this purely political boundary is ecologically irrelevant.”

Asha released following failed breeding effort

As part of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s recovery permit, Mexican gray wolves must remain in the areas of Arizona and New Mexico south of I-40. Any wolf found beyond this boundary will be returned to the management zone.

Scientists and conservation organizations are currently challenging this boundary. Grand Canyon National Park and the southern Rocky Mountains, they argue, provide key habitats for new populations of Mexican gray wolves.

“The agencies responsible for Mexican wolf management need to acknowledge that dispersing long distances is an inherent natural behavior for many wolves and needs to be incorporated into their recovery and not denied for these endangered wide-ranging mammals,” said Emily Renn, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

Following her capture, officials paired Asha with a male in the hopes they would breed. Once the pups arrived, the wolf family would return to the wild population in Mexico. Unfortunately, however, breeding efforts failed.

When it became clear that the pair weren’t interested in mating, officials moved Asha into the Apache National Forest in Arizona alone. There, they will continue to monitor her via her radio collar.