Michigan Hunters Asked to Help Locate 40-Year-Old Plane Crash

On July 4, 1977, a couple took off in their green-and-white Cessna 150 plane from Detroit, but they never made it to their destination. Decades after the assumed plane crash and horrific loss of his parents, Michigan-native son John Block, Jr. isn’t giving up the search for his parents’ remains, and he’s asking for hunters to lend a hand in the effort.

Since that Independence Day, teams have scoured the eastern region of Michigan for some sort of sign of the plane crash – a piece of the wing, the engine or any paint that matched the aircraft. But sadly, they were unable to solve the devastating mystery.

While the search for Jean and John Block, Sr. is no longer active, John Block, Jr. and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources hope that hunters headed to Huron National and Atlanta State Forests will find what officials couldn’t.

“If you’ll be outdoors hunting, fishing or enjoying trails near Huron National Forest or the Atlanta State Forest, please watch this video,” Michigan DNR urged. “While it has been many years, we hope passing along John’s plea will help find his missing family.”

“They never arrived in Lost Creek and we haven’t seen them since,” said Block Jr. in the video. “Please help me find my parents and bring them home, thank you.”

Because John Block, Sr. was an experienced leisure pilot, investigators don’t believe that the aircraft crashed into Lake Huron or Saginaw Bay. Block knew that under no circumstances should you ever fly over a body of water in a small craft like his Cessna and likely stuck to a flight path that roughly followed Interstate 75N to Michigan Route 33. With no debris found on the major highways, investigators have to assume that the answers lie within the neighboring forests.

Netizens Put Their Heads Together in Search for Missing Michigan Plane Crash

As Michigan hunters and recreators continue to keep an eye out for any plane crash evidence, internet sleuths, too, have joined the effort to gain answers for John Block, Jr. Some were even past visitors of the Huron National Forest and Atlanta State Forest and had some insight into the area.

The most popular recommendation was to use Google Earth to see if the plane wreckage was visible from atop the canopy of trees.

“Has anyone checked google earth photos? You would be amazed at what can be seen on them from the satellite view,” one viewer suggested.

Others proposed that even if the plane didn’t fly over a larger body of water, it’s still possible that it crashed into the swamps of the Michigan forests. One even suggested searching Mio Dam Pond in Oscoda County, less than 20 miles from Huron National Forest.

“With so many hunters out that way I have a hard time believing no one would see a plane debris field if they crashed into land/forest,” the netizen added.

As John Block, Jr. reignites the efforts to search for his parents, hopefully, a deer hunter posted from their treestand can help shed light on the matter and bring closure to the surviving family member.