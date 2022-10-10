PHOTOS: Michigan Police Rescue Owl Trapped in Soccer Goal

Michigan police sprung into action to rescue an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday (October 9th).

According to a Facebook post, the Canton Police were called to Field Elementary School to help free the distressed owl. Officer Peterson, along with others, was able to untangle the bird and set it free. The police department shared some pictures of the rescue.

According to AV Birds, there are 11 types of owls in Michigan. The Mitten State is considered a “hotspot” for different types of bird species. Owls are considered pretty valuable to humans. This is due to them consuming more rodent-type pests than any other animal.

Owls are also useful in agriculture settings as they are more efficient in controlling the pest population than pesticides. However, pesticides are considered one of the main threats that the bird now faces. Mainly because the bird is indirectly poisoned by the toxic ingredients of the pesticides, which are ingested by the bird’s prey.

Among the owls that are in Michigan are Great Gray, Snowy, Eastern Screech, Barred, and Northern Saw-Whet.

Michigan Police Rescued Wounded Great Horned Owl From Bay County Highway This Past Summer

In July 2022, police reportedly rescued a wounded great horned owl that was injured on the side of a Bay County highway.

MLive reported that the owl was struck by a vehicle and Michigan State Police troopers came to its rescue. According to Lt. Kimberly Vetters, officers approached the bird and had no trouble gathering it in a towel. They then put it in a patrol vehicle. Vetter also observed that the bird had appeared to have a broken wing at the time of its rescue.

Following the rescue, a police trooper took the owl home with him for the night. He then arranged for a Michigan wildlife rehabilitation to take the bird in. The rescue came a little over six months after fellow Michigan State Police Trooper Brayden Rich saved another great horned owl that was discovered alongside a Huron county road. The bird was also gathered in a towel and taken to the Critter Crossing Rehabilitation, which is a nonprofit agency based in Attica.

At the time, Vetter shared, “The owl was just kind of sitting there with its head cocked sidewise, not moving. It was completely stunned.”

Speaking about owls’ interactions with vehicles on the road, Erica Zuhlke, founder of the Critter Crossing Rehabilitation, stated, “It’s not uncommon for raptor species to be clipped by cars, since they tend to hunt along the roadways for rodents and stuff like that. They might fixate on a rodent and dive-bomb to eat it. When they’re locked into prey like that, they aren’t seeing what’s happening in their peripherals.”